COVID-19: Sweden's Death Toll Crosses 3000, Infected Cases Rise To 24,623

Sweden has reported more than 3000 cases of novel coronavirus deaths after lockdown measures deemed more lax than many European neighbours. The Public Health Agency of Sweden has reportedly said that the nation has recorded 24,623 total cases with 705 new cases. Despite rising infections and fatalities, Sweden continues to stick to what the nation's chief epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, calls a ‘low scale’ approach to tackle coronavirus. Tegnell, who is also the top strategist against COVID-19 reportedly said that his nation's approach was "more sustainable over a long period of time."

Government bans gathering

So far, the Swedish government has banned the gathering of more than 50 people, shut down schools and universities and urged people over 70 years of age or those at ‘greater risk’ to self-quarantine. However, the new ‘softer approach’ allows primary schools, restaurants, eating joints and most businesses to function normally.

Swedish PM, Stefan Lofven, has proposed an emergency law which would allow a swift closure of public ventures and transportation if needed. He reportedly also warned people about the thousands of deaths which might follow. However, the chief epidemiologist Tegnell defers from him and asserts that while Sweden might have faced infections in the short term, it will not face the risk of a huge infection spike that Denmark might face once its lockdown is lifted.

Government faced criticism

With gatherings of up to 50 people still permitted, Sweden faced increasing pressure from scholars to impose a lockdown after coronavirus deaths rose by 20 per cent in a single day. Schools, universities, pubs and restaurants were still functioning in Sweden despite its neighbours took draconian steps to prevent the spread of the virus. According to reports, more than 2,000 doctors, scientists, professors signed a petition calling on the Swedish government to impose strict preventive measures. The deadly coronavirus infection has claimed nearly 265,929 lives across the world and has infected over 3,849,136 people globally since it first broke out in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

(Image Credit: AP)