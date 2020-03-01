Sweden, Germnay And Norway Report New Coronavirus Cases

As the crisis continues to worsen and spread through several nations, multiple European countries have reported new coronavirus cases. Some European Nations are also reporting their first positive cases of the deadly coronavirus. According to reports, the Swedish Public Health Authority on February 29 announced that the total number of cases in Sweden had risen to 12. The Health Authority added that the confirmed cases were not concentrated together but actually spread across four regions.

Crisis worsens in Europe

As per reports from the Robert Koch Institute, the number of cases in Germany is believed to be 66, with the infected spread across six states. On February 29, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health announced eight more confirmed cases of the virus, bringing to a total number of infected in Norway to 15. The report added that three of the 15 infected work in the Oslo University Hospital. According to reports, the National Civil Protection Authority in Croatia also announced a new case on February 29, the new case raised the number of confirmed cases in Croatia to six.

As per reports, the coronavirus outbreak in Europe largely began in Italy. Italy reported its first death because of coronavirus on February 22. At that time there were only 17 confirmed cases in the country. That number has skyrocketed in recent days, Italy now has 1,128 confirmed cases of the virus and 29 deaths.

Recently, countries like Luxembourg, Romania and Greece have also reported their first positive case of the coronavirus.

Mexico coronavirus cases linked to Italy

Mexico has confirmed its third case of the deadly novel coronavirus. The Health Ministry of Mexico said that a third patient is a 59-year-old man who returned to Mexico City from Italy and tested positive with the strain of COVID-19, confirmed reports. The third confirmed case emerging in Mexico makes it the second Latin American country where the malignant coronavirus has spread. Also, all three cases reported so far involve Mexicans who had a travel history to Italy, suggest reports.

The other two cases of the coronavirus include a 35-year-old man from Mexico City who tested positive twice to the disease, and 41-year-old from the northern state of Sinaloa who returned from Bergamo, Italy, confirmed the Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez in the international media reports.