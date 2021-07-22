Sweden: Prisoners Abduct Guards, Free Them After Demanding Pizza & A Helicopter

Two inmates serving murder sentences took a pair of prison guards hostage on Wednesday at a Sweden penitentiary. The two guards have been freed on Thursday. According to a report by AP, the first guard was released at 7 pm while the other guard had been freed at 9.30 pm. Both of them were unharmed. Acting security chief Jorgen from Nordin told Swedish news agency TT that negotiators and police who were at the prison had faced a 'frozen situation' while dealing with the two murderers.

Sweden prisoners used razor blades while abducting jail officers

According to the Swedish Prison and Probation Service, the inmates who have completed 30 years some months ago was accompanied by other whose age is said to be 24 have been lodged at a Sweden prison. The report suggests that they were armed with razor blades when they abducted the prison officers after breaking into a guards’ room. The incident happened soon after midday and wrapping up the monitoring cameras.

Prisoners demanded helicopter and pizza to free jail officers

According to the Swedish media, the inmates have demanded a helicopter to escape and 20 kebab pizzas to distribute among other inmates in exchange to release one of the hostages. Aftonbladet, a Swedish daily newspaper published in Stockholm, has revealed images of a local pizza shop preparing and loading pizzas into a car. The pizza owner also confirmed that the orders were bound to deliver to the prison.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)