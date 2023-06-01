Sweden To Join NATO 'soon'; Stoltenberg To Hold Talks With Erdogan For Immediate Accession

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has stated that he would be visiting Ankara to discuss Sweden's NATO membership in the "near future", reported TASS News. The statement by the NATO chief has come after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the “time is now” for Turkey to drop its objections to Sweden joining NATO, as per AP reports.

Sweden's NATO Membership 'coming soon'

While talking about NATO membership to Sweden, the Defence Alliance chief said to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that it would be in the interest of all of NATO to have Sweden join the group. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, "I spoke with President Erdogan earlier this week... and I will also travel to Ankara in the near future to continue to address how we can ensure the fastest possible accession of Sweden." The NATO head shared the details of the discussion during his two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo.

Further, Stoltenberg went on to say that all NATO allies agreed that Ukraine would become a member of the alliance in due course. Further, he added, "All allies agree that Moscow does not have a veto against NATO enlargement. We are moving, allies agree that Ukraine will become a member." Last week it has been reported that the foreign ministers of Sweden and Turkey would meet "soon" to discuss Stockholm's delayed bid to join NATO.

US vouches for Sweden's NATO membership

Apart from Sweden's NATO membership, the Biden administration also believed that Turkey should be provided with upgraded F-16 fighters “as soon as possible.” Further, Blinken has clarified that the two issues have not been linked but have been acknowledged by some U.S. lawmakers. During the phone call between US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 29, Biden completely linked the two issues.

“I spoke to Erdogan and he still wants to work on something on the F-16s. I told him we wanted a deal with Sweden. So let’s get that done,” said Biden.

Still, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed that the two problems are unrelated. However, he admitted that the completion of both would dramatically strengthen European security. “Both of these are vital, in our judgement, to European security,” said Blinken while addressing the press conference in the northern Swedish city of Lulea with Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. Further, he added, “We believe that both should go forward as quickly as possible; that is to say Sweden’s accession and moving forward on the F-16 package more broadly.”

Both Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year. While Finland joined the Western military alliance in April, Sweden's bid has been kept on hold due to objections from Turkey and Hungary.

Turkey has pointed out that Sweden harbours alleged militants from the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).