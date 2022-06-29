Sweden To Work Closely With Turkey Over Extradition Of Criminals: Swedish PM Andersson

In a key development, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Wednesday, June 29, announced Turkey and Sweden will work closely on the extradition of criminals. Andersson stressed that Sweden will demonstrate how it combats terrorism according to international law, Anadolu Agency reported citing YLE. She said that they have held talks with Turkey and termed them "constructive." Magdalena Andersson emphasized three parties sitting in a room wishing to agree with each other "can go ahead with it."

Andersson's statement comes as Turkey, Finland and Sweden signed a memorandum to address Turkey's "legitimate security concerns", paving the way for Finland and Sweden's NATO membership, according to the statement released by NATO. The agreement between the three nations was signed during the meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in Madrid on 28 June. According to the memorandum, Finland and Turkey will take measures on Turkey's terrorism concerns and remove the arms ban on Ankara.

Turkey calls for extradition of 'terrorist' suspects: Turkish Justice Minister

Turkey has given up its opposition to Sweden and Finland's NATO bids. Notably, Turkey had been opposing Sweden and Finland's bids to join NATO and accusing them of supporting Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, which Ankara designates as a "terrorist organisation." Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag has said that Ankara has demanded the extradition of "terrorist" suspects from Sweden and Finland based on the agreement that Ankara signed with the two Nordic countries, Welt reported citing Turkish television channel NTV. Bozdag stressed that Ankara will call on Finland to extradite six PKK and six Feto members. In addition, Turkey will demand the extradition of ten Feto members and eleven PKK members from Sweden. As per the news outlet, the Turkish government calls the movement of the Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen a 'feto', whom Erdogan blames for attempting a coup in 2016.

NATO Chief 'welcomes' memorandum between Finland, Sweden & Turkey

Ahead of NATO Summit on June 29, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in his statement said that the alliance will make a "historic decision to invite Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO." He stressed that the decision will be based on the agreement between Finland, Sweden and Turkey on June 28. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in the statement "strongly welcomed" the signing of the trilateral memorandum and the "constructive approach" taken by Finland, Turkey and Sweden. He called Finland and Sweden's membership of NATO "good" for the military alliance, Finland, Sweden and European security.

