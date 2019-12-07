Sweden's Ericsson To Pay $1 Billion Over Bribery Allegations

The United States Department of Justice stated that Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson agreed to pay more than $1 billion in settlements to sort out allegations of bribery. The department further added that the Ericsson had acknowledged the fact that it had been involved in corrupt campaigns in five countries - Djibouti, China, Vietnam, Indonesia and Kuwait to further cement their hold in the telecommunications sector.

According to reports, the department stated that the Swedish company had agreed to pay the money in order to settle the probe launched by the government to look into violations of the FCPA (Foreign Corrupt Practices Act) that stemmed out of the company's plans to make and not properly record tens of millions of dollars in the form of improper payments across the world. They further added that Ericsson had operated its corrupt business practices starting in 2000 and continuing until the year 2016.

Attorney of the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey S Berman, stated that Ericsson conducted its business through the means of hidden funds, bribes and gifts. He further added that the company functioned with the moto that money plays a very important role in terms of business.

Berman said that with Ericsson agreeing to pay over a billion dollars should be an eye-opener for all the corporate companies that conducting business in an unethical way will not be tolerated.

The settlement made by the company is said to be one of the highest in terms of value under the FCPA (Foreign Corrupt Practices Act) as it required them to pay $520 million to the US Justice Department and $540 million to the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).

5G race intensifies

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel announced it has selected Ericsson to deploy 5G-ready cloud technology on its core network across India. The announcement made at the India Mobile Congress 2019 in New Delhi was made ahead of the commencement of 5G trials across the country.

Ericcson said this partnership will bring enhancements to Airtel's network and enable one of the largest telecom network companies in India to address the rapidly growing demand for high-speed data services.

