Swedish Nurse Wins Opportunity To Watch Entire Film Festival Alone On A Secluded Island

A Swedish nurse recently hit a jackpot by winning the chance to watch a 60-movie film festival all by herself. Lisa Enroth, beat 12,000 film fans from across the world to win the completion which would now allow her to watch the Goteborg Film festival isolated from a lighthouse on an island off the Swedish coast. In the backdrop of the pandemic, the prestigious film festival would be streamed online instead of regular screenings at the cinema theatres.

'different kind of reality'

Enroth, who is a full-time nurse by profession Skovde, had worked rigorously during the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to BBC, the frontline health worker said that she hoped to enjoy "being part of a totally different kind of reality for a week". Her opinion was doubled down by the organisers of the festival who stressed that they were particular in the quest for someone who could psychologically and emotionally “enjoy” the film festival.

Read: Sushmita Sen Unveils Invitation Of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards

Read: Shameless Movie And THESE Other Films Premiere At New York Indian Film Festival

"We are overwhelmed by all the applications and the great interest worldwide. Out of more than 12,000 applicants from over 45 countries, we have now selected one person who has undergone interviews and tests. The chosen one is Lisa, a film enthusiast from Skövde who has worked hard as an emergency nurse on the front line in the fight against Covid-19 during the past year."

'The Isolated Cinema' on the island of Pater Noster is inaccessibly located at the very edge of the archipelago in one of Sweden’s most barren, windswept locations. Enroth, who told BBC that she had been drained by the pandemic, would now spend a week in “total isolation from the outside world”. Without phone or internet, she would be given only a tablet for limited periods, so she can record a daily video diary. In addendum, one other person will also be on the island for security reasons and will check in on her once a day. It had begun on January 30 and would end on February 6.

Read: Cannes Film Festival Postponed From May To July 2021 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Read: 51st International Film Festival Of India: Check Out Full List Of Winners