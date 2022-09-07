Swedish PM & Several Others Offer Apology After Congratulating New UK PM Truss; Know Why

After Liz Truss was elected as the United Kingdom's next Prime Minister on Monday, September 5, Swedish Premier Magdalena Andersson and several others goofed-up in their congratulatory messages to the Conservative leader. A woman named 'Liz Trussell' was taken aback to see her Twitter handle flooded with congratulatory messages. According to reports, the confusion started when the Swedish Prime Minister tagged @Liztruss on Twitter, thinking it to be the official handle of the newly-elected British prime minister. However, the tagged Twitter handle belongs to Liz Trussell, while Britain's newly-elected PM's handle goes by the name of @trussliz.

"Congratulations to Liz Truss, who will assume the role of Prime Minister of Great Britain. Sweden and Great Britain will continue our deep and extensive cooperation. It is important to our citizens, economies and security,” Swedish PM Andersson wrote on Twitter, tagging the wrong person. However, the post was deleted soon but not before Trussell had taken note of the tweet and decided to have fun by sending some hilarious replies.

British MP Caroline Lucas apologises after tagging wrong person

"Looking forward to a visit soon! Get the Meatballs ready (sic)," Trussell replied to the Swedish Prime Minister. Apart from the Swedish leader, British lawmaker, Caroline Lucas, also made the same blunder and had to apologise later for tagging the wrong person in her tweet. "Apologies, my previous tweet about #ToryLeadership should have been directed to @TrussLiz - not Liz Trussell who tweets at @LizTruss - tho frankly she’d probably make a better job of it (sic)," the British MP wrote.

Replying to a user who mistakenly tagged her in a tweet announcing Truss' win, Trussell replied, "Gonna be busy." "Yay! Go me!!! (sic)" she replied to another user.

Apologies, my previous tweet about #ToryLeadership should have been directed to @TrussLiz - not Liz Trussell who tweets at @LizTruss - tho frankly she’d probably make a better job of it — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) September 5, 2022

Liz Truss defeats Sunak to become UK's new PM

It is pertinent to mention here that 47-year-old Truss was declared the winner of the Tory leadership election to succeed Boris Johnson. Truss beat her fellow Conservative Leader and former Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak by a huge margin of 20,297 votes. She secured 81,326 votes while Rishi Sunak secured 60,399 votes. Liz Truss has become the third woman Prime Minister of Britain after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.