Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson To Continue Talks With Turkey Over NATO Bid

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Tuesday, 14 June, said that she is "looking forward" to having talks with Turkey to resolve the issue amid Sweden and Finland's application to join NATO. She highlighted the importance of dialogue with Turkey over Sweden and Finland's application to join NATO, Anadolu Agency reported. Andersson made the remarks in a joint press conference after she met with Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin and Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Store in the Swedish city of Sodertalje.

Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin stressed that it is important to find a solution before the NATO summit that is due to start on June 29 in Madrid. Marin called it "important" to move forward in the process and emphasized the need to hold talks, as per the Anadolu Agency news report. Before the joint press conference, Magdalena Andersson, Sanna Marin and Jonas Gahr Store held a meeting where they discussed regional issues, including Finland and Sweden's NATO application.

Sweden and Finland on May 18 submitted their official applications to the NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg for joining the military alliance. However, the Turkish government has been opposing their NATO bids citing Finland and Sweden's support for the Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, and other groups that Turkey views as "terrorists."

Notably, Finland and Sweden need the support of all 30 NATO members to join the military alliance. Earlier in May, the delegations of Finland and Sweden arrived in Ankara to hold talks with Turkish authorities regarding NATO applications. However, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated that the talks between the three nations had not been "at the desired level," as per the news report.

NATO Chief continues to have 'close contact' with Finland, Sweden & Turkey

Earlier on June 13, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that they need to address the security concern of all allies. Speaking in a joint press conference alongside Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, Stoltenberg stated that his staff continues to hold talks with officials of Finland, Sweden and Turkey to address the Turkish concerns "swiftly and move forward on Swedish and Finnish accession to the Alliance."

Furthermore, he revealed that he remains in "close contact" with Magdalena, Finland and Turkey about the "way ahead." He emphasized that Sweden and Finland’s membership in NATO would boost transatlantic security. He added that Finland and Sweden's membership in NATO would "enable closer Nordic and closer Baltic defence cooperation" and bolster the Alliance’s presence in the High North.

According to the NATO Chief, the Swedish government has demonstrated willingness to address concerns of Ankara, as part of assuming obligations of future membership in NATO. He welcomed the efforts of Sweden to change its counterterrorism legislation and will work on the legal framework for arms exports.

Image: AP