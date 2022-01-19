Swedish Village Applies For Name Change To Dalsro; Know Why

A Swedish village named "Fucke" has applied for a change of name with the government officials, owing to the mockery and embarrassment faced by its resident over resemblance to a derogatory term, The Local reported on Tuesday. The residents of the little Swedish village situated on the banks of Fuckesjön (“Fucke Lake”) are demanding that they want a new name due to jokes directed at the settlement. The town’s name dates back to 1547, according to the Institute for Language and Folklore, and the name in the Swedish language describes the natural beauty as it located “by a lake, situated very high up on a hillside with very steep fields”.

The actual meaning of the name Fucke is “not entirely clear” Josefin Devine, a researcher at the Institute for Language and Folklore, told The Local. “There is a suggestion for interpretation that it could mean ‘wedge-shaped piece of earth’, from the Old West Norse word fokka, but that interpretation doesn’t explain the sound change [The change in vowel from ‘o’ to ‘u’]. So it’s unclear!” Homeowners of the town, though, complained that their posts were being censored online and they were met with strange reactions when either wrote or mentioned about the village on Facebook or in person.

Residents ask to name village as 'Dalsro'

In a collective action, apparently fed up, the residents have dispatched an application to The National Land Survey of Sweden to change its name to Dalsro (“quiet valley”) instead, SVT reported. It remains unclear if their request will be accepted as the name change needs approval from Swedish National Heritage Board and the Institute for Language and Folklore. “They can choose to consult the Institute for Language and Folklore, which happens quite regularly. When that happens, we look at the material we have in our archives to see what evidence we have for spelling and pronunciation,” said Josefin Devine in a statement to The Locale. “We can also recommend that the National Land Survey make a particular decision, based on our knowledge of names and what the Historic Environment Act says, but they make the decision,” she added.

In a similar development earlier, residents of an Austrian village had changed the name of the village 'Fucking' to ‘Fugging’ seemingly tired of trolls, online mockery, and tourists stealing the signposts. The town council had announced that it finally achieved the milestone after attempting to rename the town for several years. Located in Upper Austria, the village inhabits around 100 people and its ‘awkward’ name has invited a lot of jokes. Mayor Andrea Holzner had told Austrian broadcaster Oe24 that the town will be spelled as Fugging from effective 2021. Village’s name gained popularity after it was frequently included in the list of funniest places with the most ‘unusual’ names. The residents were also frustrated with the thefts of the road signposts and other banners.