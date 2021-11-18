In a major decision, the Swiss government has announced that same-sex couples can get married starting July 1 next year, Associated Press reported. On Thursday, Switzerland’s executive body, the Federal Council, said that it would legally accept marriages between same-sex couples instead of recognising them as simple civil partnerships which it did formally. However, under the newly passed ‘Marriage for all” law, all the civil partnerships registered earlier would be allowed to continue as it is without the need to get converted into marriage.

Notably, Switzerland was one of the very few countries in the world which had refrained from allowing same-sex marriages. As of September 2021, a total of 16 European countries have legitimately allowed the same. The list of countries includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Italy rejects anti-homophobia law

Just last month, another European country made a move significant to the LGBTQ community. Italian Parliament rejected a broad anti-homophobia law, becoming the latest European country to take such a step. Had it been passed, the ‘Zan Bill’ would have made homophobia a criminal offence, similar to racism. Notably, the proposal came amidst rights groups reporting an increase in violence and crime against same-sex couples.

Italy has a bicameral legislature comprising of 315 member Senate and 630 member Chamber of Deputies. On Wednesday, the Senate (upper house) voted by 154 to 131 to block a debate on the law. Opposing the bill, the far-right parties said that the law would sabotage freedom of expression and promote “homosexual propaganda” in schools. On the flip side, proponents of the bill including the country’s foreign minister Luigi Di Maio asserted that it was a “disgrace” that the bill failed. “Gay people will still be discriminated in the country,” Maio said.

Just recently, Poland saw massive protests to oppose a homophobic law. In one of the largest pride parades in central and eastern Europe dubbed as “The Equality Parade” attendees demonstrated their support for the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people in the aftermath of Poland and Hungary’s enactment of regressive laws, condemned by all of Europe. According to the reports, the pride march was headed by Warsaw's mayor Rafal Trzaskowski with several liberal politicians showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

(Image: AP)