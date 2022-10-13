Switzerland Mulls Imposing Fines Up To Rs 80,000 For Wearing Burqas In Public Places

The Swiss Federal Council has announced proposing a draft law to parliament to impose a ban on wearing face coverings in public places and issue a fine of up to 1000 francs (Rs 82,488) for breaching the rules. It has called for seeking a fine of 990 Swiss francs (81,663.70) from people who violate the rule regarding face covering in a public place, Arab News reported. However, the draft sent to the parliament does not mention the burqa by name and includes several exemptions to wearing face coverings. The bill will come into effect in Switzerland after the legislature gives the green signal for the draft law.

The government will allow face coverings for health reasons, safety issues, climatic conditions, local customs, artistic purposes and advertisement, Sputnik reported. The ban on hiding the face will not be applicable on the premises of diplomatic and consular offices, board aircraft, churches and other places of worship. Notably, 5% of the total population in Switzerland is Muslim with many of them hailing from Turkey and the Balkan States. The proposal to impose a ban on face coverings in public was approved in a referendum in 2021. Earlier on 7 March 2021, Switzerland conducted voting on a proposal to ban face coverings in public places.

People voted to ban facial coverings in public

The ban on facial coverings in Switzerland included veils, burqas and niqabs. The official results revealed that around 51.21% of voters supported the ban on face coverings, as per the Sputnik report. The proposal will not allow people to cover their faces in public except for wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 and religious places. In 2022, the Swiss Cabinet decided to reduce the fine for violating the burqa law from the proposed 10,000 Swiss francs. A statement issued by the Swiss Cabinet said that the decision to ban face coverings was taken to "ensure public safety and order." Furthermore, the Cabinet in the statement said, "Punishment is not the priority." Notably, Denmark, Austria, the Netherlands and Bulgaria in Europe have imposed a partial or complete ban on wearing face coverings in public.

Image: Unsplash/Representative