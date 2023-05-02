Switzerland UN Rep Calls Situation In Afghanistan Under Taliban 'very Difficult Dilemma'

On Monday, Switzerland assumed the rotating presidency of the United Nations Council for the first time. Ambassador Pascale Baeriswyl, the country's Permanent Representative to the UN, acknowledged that the situation in Afghanistan under the Taliban calling it a "very difficult dilemma" to deal with, Khaama Press reported.

On April 28, the UNSC unanimously adopted a resolution condemning Taliban's ban on Afghan women from working for UN in Afghanistan. "The adopted resolution (2681) sends a crucial signal to the Afghan people: the Council will not accept such actions by the Taliban. Actions that have a devastating impact on the entire Afghan population," said Switzerland at the United Nations.

Baeriswyl told reporters at the UN headquarters: "We do not have the magic solution to that. I hope that the Doha meeting leads to a discussion of how to handle the situation." Two days of talks are being held by the UN in Doha on Monday to discuss strategies on how to engage with the Taliban's de facto leaders and exert pressure on them to lift the ban on women and girls from attending school and working.

Khama Press reported that approximately 25 nations and non-governmental organisations, including major European aid donors, Pakistan, the United States, China, and Russia, were invited by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to participate in the two-day discussions in Doha.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Friday said, "The Secretary-General has not extended an invitation to the de facto authorities." It has been emphasised by both the United Nations and the United States that the agenda for the discussions in Doha will not involve the recognition of the Taliban leadership.

The UN has stated that the conference in Doha will focus on crucial topics such as combating terrorism and drug trafficking, promoting women's rights, and establishing an inclusive government.

Humanitarian aid is the 'last lifeline' for Afghans: OCHA

As per a recent report by TOLO News, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Afghanistan (OCHA) has emphasised that humanitarian aid remains the last lifeline for Afghanistan. OCHA estimates that the Afghan people will need USD 4.62 billion in humanitarian aid in 2023.

"With Afghanistan facing its 3rd consecutive year of drought, 2nd year of severe economic hardship, and consequences of decades of war & recurrent natural disasters, humanitarian aid remains the last lifeline for much of the population.

USD 4.62bn is needed to assist 23.7M people in 2023," stated OCHA.