Switzerland Warns Its Citizens Against Visiting Iran Over Surge In Arrest Of Foreigners

The recent turbulence in Iran has made the whole world anxious. Part of the reason for this anxiety is the rise in the number of arrests of foreigners in the country. The foreigners in the country become even more vulnerable because of the escalation of the protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini which led to a brutal crackdown on the protest by the Iranian administration.

In light of the same, the Switzerland government released an advisory, urging citizens to refrain from visiting Iran. On November 13, Iran International reported that the government released this advisory because of the rising number of arrests of foreigners in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The advisory came after The French Foreign Ministry claimed on November 12 that two more French citizens were “likely being held” in Iran, taking the total of French nationals detained in Iran to seven. On November 7, 2022, Radio Free Europe reported that Iran’s Intelligence Ministry revealed that it had arrested 26 foreigners alleging that they were behind the Shiraz Mosque Attack. The aggressive crackdown on the Mahsa Amini Protests and the Mosque attack are part of the reason why the Swiss administration is urging its citizens to remain cautious.

7 French citizens are being held by Iranian Authorities

On November 12, the French administration announced that two more French citizens were detained, taking the number to seven. While talking about the arrests, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said, "We have concerns over two other citizens. We are trying to check the contradictory information." She then went on to urge Tehran to “immediately release the prisoners and provide them with consular protection.”

While giving an interview to Le Parisien newspaper, Colonna reminded Iran of its international obligations, warning if the goal behind the detention is to blackmail France, “then it cannot work.” While the EU is planning to pursue sanctions against Iran over the gross violation of Human Rights, it was Switzerland which urged the Iranian authorities to exercise restraint towards peaceful demonstrators and to end internet restrictions.

Escalation in protests over Mahsa Amini's death; raises concerns worldwide

With the escalation in protests over 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death, the crackdown on the protest by the Iranian administration has led to a gross violation of Human Rights. Last Month, citing a report by the Human Rights group, PBS reported that close to 223 people have lost their lives in the protest. The UN also claimed that close to 23 children have been killed and many injured during the protest. While the whole world condemns the Iranian administration for disrupting peacefully organised protests, the rise in the number of arrests of foreigners has led to the emergence of new tensions between Iran and the world.