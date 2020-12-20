Sydney Bans Dancing, Singing; Imposes Beach Lockdown After Fresh COVID-19 Outbreak

One of the most populous cities in Australia, Sydney, on December 19 banned singing and dancing at indoor venues in its new government health safety guidelines, as it shut down businesses and public premises due to a fresh COVID-19 outbreak. Several new coronavirus cases were detected in the state’s public spaces such as the Anytime Fitness gym, a Pilgrims Vegetarian Café, Farm Warehouse, Kirribilli Club, Avalon Beach among many others. The health authorities on Saturday scrambled to impose new sweeping measures after at least 68 people diagnosed as COVID-19 positive travelled across New South Wales, including on the crowded city buses. In an official government release, the authorities encouraged people to restrict non-essential movements, wear a face mask, including in indoor settings, and report to the nearest testing facility.

“Cafes, restaurants, as well as some clubs, have closed to assist NSW Health and Dr Chant’s Public Health team get on top of the COVID-19 outbreak. This on top of churches and pubs closing,” state health minister Brad Hazzard wrote in a tweet. Meanwhile, the neighbouring states imposed a mandatory hotel quarantine for Sydney residents for 14 days in case they felt a need to travel amid the festivities. The city issued 1 person per 4 square metres rule as it limited gatherings at religious and hospitality venues to a maximum of 300 people. Further, the government asked businesses to reopen only after they register themselves as COVID Safe. This included gyms, hospitality venues (restaurants, cafes, pubs, clubs etc), funeral homes and crematoria, and places of public worship.

⁦@NSWHealth⁩ are stressing wearing of masks in most indoor situations for next 72 hours on Northern Beaches! Please stick with us on this. It enables Dr Chant and her team to defend us against the Avalon Cluster and to have time to get to the bottom of transmission paths. pic.twitter.com/LBBQcOtYFP — Brad Hazzard (@BradHazzard) December 18, 2020

Read: COVID-19 Antibodies Found In Babies Born To Coronavirus Positive Mothers: Study

Read: Biden Adviser Cedric Richmond Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Confirmed cases travelled on the following transport services. Other passengers are considered to be casual contacts, and should get tested and isolate until a negative result is received: — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) December 20, 2020

Northern beaches under lockdown

“Dance floors will not be permitted, except for weddings, where a maximum of 20 people from the bridal party will be permitted,” the government asserted in its new advisory. Sydney’s northern beaches were under total clamp down as NSW health authorities announced 30 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, and asked people who visited the beaches to get tested “immediately” in a series of Twitter posts. “Anyone who attended the following venues on the dates and times below is considered a casual contact and should get tested immediately and isolate until they receive a negative result,” authorities warned.

PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT – NEW VENUES



NSW Health has been notified of more venues on Sydney’s northern beaches, lower north shore, southern & eastern suburbs which have been visited by confirmed cases of COVID-19.



For locations, times and testing advice, see https://t.co/JZIf8X9VgH — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) December 20, 2020

Read: Cayman Islands Jails US College Student In Coronavirus Case

Read: Another US Coronavirus Record; Vaccine Shipments Reduced

(Image Credit: AP)