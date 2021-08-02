Sylvia Plath's Intimate Love Letters To Ted Hughes, Recipe Book Fetches $1mn At Auction

Love letters, gold wedding bands and other possessions of late American Poet Sylvia Plath have fetched a million US dollars after they were put under the hammer recently. The auction, which was arranged by New York-based Sotheby’s Auction House in collaboration with Plath’s daughter, saw other items including a photo album, rolling pin, serving trays, and drinking cups getting sold. Surprisingly, seemingly mundane items like a family recipe book garnered the maximum amount, which is US$43,130.

According to Sotheby's, dozens of intimate love letters, from the time when Plath and Ted Hughes were dating, were also auctioned. The highest item to be sold was a deck of French tarot cards that fetched $206,886. According to experts, the pack of cards was gifted to the late poetess by Hughes on her 24th birthday.

The love affair between the American Plath and Englishman Hughes, her trauma when he left after six years of marriage for another woman, and her suicide at the age of 30 in 1963, have been an enduring source of public fascination and spawned an industry of books and films.

Football rule book sold

Last week, Sotheby's sold one of the oldest printed rule book of football for £56,700. The book has been pencil-signed by William Baker and was auctioned by Sotheby's. He was a committee member who signed off the rules of the club on October 21, 1858. Members of Sheffield Football Club helped to draw rules of the game and the football rule book was printed in 1859.

Sheffield Football Club was established in 1857, six years before the foundation of the Football Association, according to the Sotheby's website. The rule book from 1859, one of only two known copies in existence and was expected to fetch between £50,000 to £70,000 auctions. The football rule book fetched £56,700 in the Sotheby's auction. The copy of the Sheffield Football Club rules was preserved in a scrapbook compiled by Rev. Greville John Chester, a clergyman. The football club has been acknowledged by both the Football Association and FIFA, the international federation of football as the world's oldest football club, as per Sotheby's website.

All images: Sotheby's Auction House