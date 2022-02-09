Syria Blocks Israeli Missile Attack After Latter Shoots Down Projectile Targeting Tel Aviv

Syrian Air Defence on Wednesday intercepted a barrage of missiles around the vicinity of the capital city of Damascus. According to reports from Syrian state media, a number of "Israeli aggression missiles" were fired at "hostile targets" without any immediate information on casualties. Meanwhile, blaring 'Red' rocket warning sirens went off in northern Israel at about the same time Syria reported air attacks, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) informed.

The Israeli jets were launched aiming at Syrian missile batteries and radar after an anti-aircraft projectile was fired towards Israel earlier on Wednesday, IDF informed, as reported by Sputnik. Videos of the missiles on the Syrian sky went viral on social media immediately after Damascus shot down Israeli targeted attacks. The attack on Damascus killed one Syrian soldier and wounded five others, local media reported, citing military sources.

In response to the anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria earlier tonight, we just struck surface-to-air missile targets in Syria, including radar & anti-aircraft batteries. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 9, 2022

Israel military says airstrike 'retaliation' to Syrian attack

IDF, on Tuesday, confirmed the airstrike near Damascus, saying that it was retaliation after Syria fired an anti-aircraft missile towards Israel. Taking to Twitter IDF said, "in response to the anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria earlier tonight, we just struck surface-to-air missile targets in Syria, including radar & anti-aircraft batteries." In addition, Sirens sounded a short while ago in Umm Al-Fahm and the area of Samaria after an anti-aircraft missile was launched from Syria and exploded mid-air. No interception was performed," IDF added. Brownouts were reported and a column of smoke was seen billowing from the woods.

Video showing red alert activated in Umm El Fahem surroundings pic.twitter.com/M9UFlebETV — Karam Igbariya (@KamelElAred) February 8, 2022

Sonic booms and alerts above northern Palestine.

Probably the planes running away from the the scene. — Karam Igbariya (@KamelElAred) February 8, 2022

Sounds like something happened in Umm El Fahem.

No electricity in a neighborhood, and smoke is coming out of the woods pic.twitter.com/lFLs4zpyvC — Karam Igbariya (@KamelElAred) February 8, 2022

It is to mention that the current series of attacks comes hot on the heels of Syria having shot down a host of Israeli missiles at multiple targets near Damascus on January 31. The strikes have caused "material damage" in the port city of Latakia, without any casualties, SANA TV reported. Earlier in December, Israel launched another set of strikes on a critical facility in Syria. Israel has mounted frequent attacks against what it says are Iran-backed Hezbollah hideouts in Syria. Tel Aviv has mostly kept mum on attacks on Syrian territories and supported terrorist groups against the Syrian government, which has over time left a knee-jerk impact on Damascus' success in fighting terrorism.

(Image: AP (representative)