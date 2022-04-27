Syria Claims It Destroyed Missiles Launched By Israel Targeting Areas Around Damascus

Syria recently claimed that the nation’s air defence systems have repelled an Israeli airstrike. In a statement, the Syrian Defence Ministry revealed that they have also taken down most of the missiles which were targeted at the nation. Further, Syria's official news agency, SANA, had earlier announced that Syrian air defences had successfully repelled an Israeli strike above Damascus.

According to the Ministry, at around 12:41 am (local time) Israel launched an air attack on various areas in the neighbourhood of Damascus from the direction of Tiberias. It said, “Our air defence systems repelled enemy missiles and shot down most of them", ANI reported. Furthermore, the attack's potential harm is being examined, according to the statement.

In addition to this, earlier in the month of March, Israel had launched multiple missiles against Syrian military targets near Damascus, killing at least two people and causing property damage, according to Syria's Defense Ministry. On March 7, the missiles were launched at Syria by Israeli jets flying over Lebanon, the Ministry clarified. According to a local report, Syrian air defences knocked down the majority of the missiles.

Previous attacks on Syria

Syria's air defence systems were activated in reaction to an Israeli air attack in the Damascus region, according to media reports, and the air defence system was turned on to counter Israeli aggression. Around 5:00 a.m. (local time) the incident took place south of Beirut. This came only hours after an Israel Defense Forces spokesperson confirmed that Israel had intercepted two Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles. On February 24, only hours before Moscow started its war on Ukraine, Israel struck Syria for the last time, killing three Syrian soldiers near Damascus.

Apart from this, previously on Wednesday, February 16, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had fired surface-to-surface missiles from the Golan Heights toward several military targets in the town of Zakia, south of Damascus, as per a SANA report. The strike occurred in the late hours of Wednesday, as per the army headquarters. According to Sputnik, very minimal property damage happened as a result of the incident.

(Image: AP)