Syria Executes 24 People On Charges Of 'terrorism' For Lighting Wildfires In 2020

The Justice Ministry of Syria has revealed on Thursday that 24 individuals were executed after being found guilty of terrorism charges for starting the last year's disastrous wildfires, which had killed three people and burned thousands of hectares of forest land. In the Middle East nation where a decade-long war has killed hundreds of thousands of individuals as well as uprooted half of the nation's population, such publicised executions in such a large number are uncommon.

In October 2020, wildfires erupted in many Middle Eastern nations during an unusually hot spell for the period of the year, however, it has wreaked havoc on Syria, especially. The fires killed three individuals and destroyed vast swaths of forest, primarily in government-controlled portions of Latakia and Homs' central province.

The flames ravaged President Bashar al-Assad's hometown of Qardaha in Latakia province, destroying a facility that used to be the state-owned tobacco firm. Soon after the flames were put out, President Bashar al-Assad paid a rare visit to the region. As per the Ministry of Justice, the fires impacted 280 villages, damaged over 370 houses, and burned 11,000 hectares of wooded land, with considerable damage being inflicted on animals, agricultural equipment, and buildings.

Syrian Ministry of Justice disclosed information about the execution

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Justice, the culprits who were initially apprehended last year admitted to setting fire to multiple sites in the three governorates. Further, the statement reads that those who were executed on Wednesday were “criminals who carried out terrorist attacks that led to deaths and damage to state infrastructure and public and private property through the use of flammable material,” AP reported.

For the same incident, 11 others have been sentenced to life imprisonment, according to the statement. Nine other perpetrators which including five minors, were sentenced to jail. According to the Syrian Ministry of Justice, the youngsters' jail terms ranged from 10 to 12 years.

According to AP, the statement did not reveal much about the conditions of the killings or how they have carried out the procedure. In Syria, the death sentence is generally carried out by hanging people. Terrorism, spying, treachery, burning, and army defection are all punishable by death under Syrian law.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, quoting Diana Semaan, an Amnesty International researcher on Syria, AP reported, “Yesterday’s executions of 24 people demonstrate the Syrian government’s disregard for international law, especially right to life.” She went on to say that death sentences are frequently handed down in secret tribunals or during judicial procedures that lack fundamental safeguards like the right to counsel, and that confessions are commonly obtained via torture or other forms of ill-treatment and pressure.

