Syria: Hundreds Of Boys Missing From Kurdish Prison After ISIS-US Forces Clash In Hasaka

Hundreds of boys are missing from the Syrian prison that the US-backed Kurdish forces took under control after a nearly 10-day gun battle with the Islamic State terrorists. ISIS ‘sleeper cell’ operatives had captured the child detainees and were using them as human shields. The US-led coalition had conducted a dozen airstrikes in the operation and had recaptured Syria’s largest Ghwayran prison in Hassakeh in the Northeast after days of armed assault.

Farhad Shami, a spokesperson for the US-backed forces had informed on Twitter that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) had seized control over the al-Sina’a or the Ghuwayran prison facility from the ISIS, adding that all remaining terrorists had surrendered after the brazen clashes left 180 dead. Although, there was no mention about what had happened to the 850 children and minors that were caught in the crossfire between SDF and ISIS.

The unknown fate of prisoners in northeast Syria...



UN and international aid organisations had expressed concern about the children that resided with 5,000 prisoners, while some of the women and children living nearby were evacuated into a mosque located at a safe distance. The prison had held Islamic State members, and their families but there were also children from a mix of backgrounds and nationalities.

A boy plays with a broken sword, at al-Hol camp, which houses families of members ISIS group, in Hasakeh province, Syria. Hundreds of minors are believed to be holed up in Gweiran Prison, which has been at the center of an ongoing violent standoff between ISIS and US-backed Kurdish fighters. [Credit: AP]

Children gather outside their tents, at al-Hol camp, which houses families of members of the Islamic State group, in Hasakeh province. [Credit: AP]

Kids held in prison joined ISIS 'caliphate' declared in 2014

According to the Human Rights Watch report published Friday, Feb.4, hundreds of those children are now unaccounted for. Most of the children held as human shields in Syria’s were either brought from their own countries by their jihadi parents, or several others were born inside the facility and had joined the so-called ISIS “caliphate” declared in 2014 in parts of Syria and Iraq. Governments worldwide had refused to repatriate the kids over concerns about their extremist tendencies

Aid workers had reportedly informed that the boys lived in about 15 cells in the Ghuwayran prison facility with no windows, visitors, or any schooling. They were aged as young as 10 years old up to 18 years. As the ISIS terrorists took them hostage and used them as human shields, their fate was unknown. The Kurdish-led forces had earlier described these kids as “dangerous” due to their parents or family members’ connection with ISIS but the rights group had repeatedly sounded concerns that locking them up could further fuel radicalization.

Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces fighters take their positions at an alley near Gweiran Prison, in Hassakeh, northeast Syria. [Credit: AP]

“Under international law, putting children in detention should be a last resort,” Bo Viktor Nylund, the representative for Syria for the United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF had said in a statement. “The whole aspect of these children as victims of their circumstances has not been taken into account.”

As the SDF launched an attack on ISIS to retake control of the prison hijacked by ISIS terrorists in the city of Hasaka it still remains unclear how many of the total 800 boys were killed or wounded.

The director with Human Rights Watch that tracks the Syria detentions, Shami said on Twitter, that two men and one boy around the prison facility reported sightings of dead kids. Witnesses also informed that they had run out of food and water. Thousands of children of the Syrians and Iraqi rebels have been living in the camps, and makeshift prisons for the women and children, languishing with no countries willing to take them back. The Human Rights Watch and other rights groups criticized the Kurdish-led forces for holding boys in the northeast Syria prison that held over 12,000 ISIS terrorists. It remains unclear how many boys in the prison were trained by ISIS in Gweiran or al-Sinaa facility.

“The Syrian Democratic Forces began evacuating men and boys from the besieged prison days ago, yet the world still has no idea how many are alive or dead,” Letta Tayler of Human Rights Watch said in the report.

While the SDF commander Nowruz Ahmad made no mention at the press conference about the kids, he confirmed that 77 prison employees, 40 Kurdish fighters, and 4 civilians were killed, alongside 374 ISIS detainees. Canadian detainee interviewed by the New York-based rights group said he believed “tens of children” were killed during the US-led operation. The HRW report urged that the SDF allows international humanitarian groups to visit detainees.