Syria Regime Strikes Kill 20 Civilians, Seizes A Symbolic Town

At least 20 civilians were killed in airstrikes carried out by the Syrian regime on multiple villages including Maarat Misrin and Kafranbel. The Syrian regime conducted a relentless adance on the country's last rebel stronghold in the Syrian city of Idlib. In a major victory, the regime managed to capture a symbolic town.

Major blow to rebels

As per reports, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed that the pro-regime bombing killed at least nine children as the Russian-backed forces tried to take control of Idlib. According to the observatory, at least six children were among the 10 civilians that were killed in Maarat Misrin. Maarat Misrin is a town located just north of the city of Idlib and falls on the road to the Turkish border.

Reports also claimed that a fire that was started by the regime claimed the lives of 4 civilians, including a mother and her two children. According to reports, the Syrian regime captured 19 towns and villages in just 48 hours. Among the towns that was recaptured was Kafranbel, it is a symbolic town because it was among the first to rebel against the Syrian regime.

The retaking of the town that has symbolic meaning is a powerful blow to the nine-year uprising in Syria. From the initial days of the protests, the town had gained international renown for its often humourous signs at the weekly demonstrations. The latest offensive by the regime has already displaced almost a million people since December last year. According to reports, some parts of Idlib are still held by the rebels and the area they control has been reduced to the size of Majorca island.

Turkish shelling kills Syrian soldiers

Turkish shelling has killed nine fighters belonging to the Syrian regime in the northwestern part of the country. The regime fighters were killed on February 24. Over 100 were killed on both sides of the conflict as Damascus and the regime attack the last major rebel bastion, according to reports.

According to a Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, four of the fighters who lost their lives were near the village of Nayrab. The other five were killed near Saraqib which is in northwestern Syria and administratively falls under the Idlib Governorate. The regime forces have since December last year won back large parts of the major opposition stronghold of Idlib.