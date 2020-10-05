Syria's President Says Russia Helping In Ensuring 'security And Stability'

Syria’s President Bashar Al-Assad, on the fifth anniversary of Moscow’s intervention in Syria, stressed the importance of the role played by Russian military bases in ensuring 'security and stability' in the country. In an interview with Russia’s Ministry of Defence TV channel Zvezda, Assad said that Russia’s naval and air bases were important to counter the West’s military presence in the region.

Assad said that the global military balance needs Russia’s role. He added that Syria needed such a presence that his military commanders say countered Washington’s dominance in the region. He said that Syria is facing global terrorism and Russia is helping the country to achieve ‘security and stability’. The Syrian President went on to even point out that there is an ‘imbalance of powers’ in the current system of international relations and ‘Moscow must restore the lost balance’.

Assad noted that the Russian military presence not only plays an important role in Syria but also worldwide. He said that after the elimination of terrorism, Russia will play another role at the international level, which consists of urging the international community and different states to implement international law. Assad indicated that Russia can play a pivotal role in ensuring security and making world order more just and balanced.

Syria-Russia relations

Russia controls the Tartus naval facility in Syria, which is the only naval foothold in the Mediterranean. It also controls the Hmeimim base, from where it launches airstrikes in support of Assad. Back in 2015, Russia had launched airstrikes in Syria and two years later it started to cement its permanent military presence. The Syrian authorities have also agreed to give Moscow additional land and coastal waters in order to expand its military airbase at Hmeimim.

The Syrian President said that before Russia’s military intervention, the country had been facing ‘dangerous situation’ with armed opposition directly funded and equipped by the US and other Western powers, along with Saudi Arabia and Qatar, who had seized main cities and towns. Moscow helped Assad with massive aerial power in a bid to regain most of the territory that the country lost in a decade long conflict.

