The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Syrian Dad Comes Up With ‘laughing Game’ To Distract Daughter From Bombing

Rest of the World News

A video of a Syrian father and daughter has left many people heartbroken in which the duo seemed to be laughing when they hear the sound of a bombing.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Syrian

A video of a father and daughter from war-torn Syria has left many people heartbroken in which the duo seemed to be laughing when they hear bomb dropping in the region. Journalist Ali Mustafa Ali explained the video saying the father, Abdullah, came up with a game to distract his daughter from the thunderous sound of bombing in Idlib, where Syrian regime forces, backed by Russian troops, has been continuously clashing with Jihadist as well Turkish forces.

Abdullah, along with his family, has taken refuge in the border town of Sarmada and taught her 4-year-old Selva that the sounds of aircraft and bombs were a game. In the 21-second-long clip, the father-daughter duo can be seen laughing when they hear the sound of bombing. The video has garnered more than 2.4 million views within three days.

Read: Syrian Forces Gain Full Control Of Aleppo, Pledge To Wipe Out Remaining Militants

'Defeat of humanity'

Netizens were devastated after the video surfaced and one of them called it the “slow-motion defeat of humanity”. Check out some of the reactions:

Read: UN: Government Must Allow Humanitarian Corridors In NW Syria

In January, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights condemned the ongoing Syrian crisis with numerous civilian casualties despite the announcement of a ceasefire. Michelle Bachelet said that though the pursuit of a ceasefire is to be encouraged, it has failed to protect the lives of civilians.

“It is deeply distressing that civilians are still being killed on a daily basis in missile strikes from both the air and ground. Women, men and children simply carrying out everyday activities at home, the workplace, in markets and at schools are being killed and maimed in senseless violence.” said that the UN High Commissioner in a statement.

Read: Russia Urges Turkey To Refrain From Provocative Statements On Syrian Crisis

Read: 'Situation In Idlib Will Only Be Resolved When Syrian Troops Withdraw': Turkey's Erdogan

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONGRESS: IS TRUMP LORD RAM?
AAP'S MEMBERSHIP DRIVE IN UP
KATIE HOPKINS LAUDS 'MODI & INDIA'
PHOTOGRAPHER CAPTURES DANCING BEARS
ANUSHKA & KATRINA'S RESEMBLING LOOK
KOHLI ON WORKLOAD