Syrian Dad Comes Up With ‘laughing Game’ To Distract Daughter From Bombing

A video of a father and daughter from war-torn Syria has left many people heartbroken in which the duo seemed to be laughing when they hear bomb dropping in the region. Journalist Ali Mustafa Ali explained the video saying the father, Abdullah, came up with a game to distract his daughter from the thunderous sound of bombing in Idlib, where Syrian regime forces, backed by Russian troops, has been continuously clashing with Jihadist as well Turkish forces.

Abdullah, along with his family, has taken refuge in the border town of Sarmada and taught her 4-year-old Selva that the sounds of aircraft and bombs were a game. In the 21-second-long clip, the father-daughter duo can be seen laughing when they hear the sound of bombing. The video has garnered more than 2.4 million views within three days.

what a sad world,



To distract 4-year old Selva, her father Abdullah has made up a game.



Each time a bomb drops in Idlib #Syria, they laugh, so she doesn’t get scared.



pic.twitter.com/TCCaplvy95 — Ali Mustafa (@Ali_Mustafa) February 17, 2020

'Defeat of humanity'

Netizens were devastated after the video surfaced and one of them called it the “slow-motion defeat of humanity”. Check out some of the reactions:

Oh my God !!! How terrible is it that children have to play such games to manage genuine appropriate emotion 😢.what kind of a world are we giving them !? — Rabee’a Abrar ربیعہ (@rubiaabrar) February 17, 2020

So heartbreaking and so beautiful! Truly it takes courage to create laughter out of pain. God bless you! — Calmpanthi (@jomama_india) February 17, 2020

We all try to make the best of the situations we find ourselves in, but this is knocking it out of the park. ❤️ — Johanna deMartin (@OnlyRealJohanna) February 17, 2020

In January, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights condemned the ongoing Syrian crisis with numerous civilian casualties despite the announcement of a ceasefire. Michelle Bachelet said that though the pursuit of a ceasefire is to be encouraged, it has failed to protect the lives of civilians.

“It is deeply distressing that civilians are still being killed on a daily basis in missile strikes from both the air and ground. Women, men and children simply carrying out everyday activities at home, the workplace, in markets and at schools are being killed and maimed in senseless violence.” said that the UN High Commissioner in a statement.

