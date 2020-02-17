Syrian Forces Gain Full Control Of Aleppo, Pledge To Wipe Out Remaining Militants

The Syrian army on Monday said that it had taken full control of towns located in Aleppo's northwestern region and it would do everything to wipe out insurgents 'wherever they are found'. According to media reports, the advances were made after the Syrian army successfully drove out militants from the M5 highway that was under control of insurgents for years. M5 highway is strategically important because it is the fastest route between Aleppo and Damascus, Syria's two biggest cities.

Syria's pro-Assad forces have been fighting for months to regain control of Aleppo's northwestern region where militants hold their last stronghold. Bashar Al-Assad's forces have been receiving help from the Russian Army as they continuously strike the region by air, which Moscow keeps denying. The 11-year-old war has been troubling Turkey for quite some time now as thousands of Syrian civilians cross the border regularly in order to avoid the fighting. Turkey has been backing anti-Assad groups in the war, which has led to their sour relationship with Moscow.

Syrian forces take control of Aleppo

A local newspaper in Syria reported that the M5 highway would be open for civilian use by the end of the week. Aleppo city was once the economic hub of Syria but faced a massive decline ever since the war broke out in the region in 2012.

Just last month, more than 38,000 people fled the violence in northwest Syria after pro-government forces bombarded the rebel-held areas in the region. According to the United Nations, hundreds and thousands of people fled the rebel-held west Aleppo province between January 15 and January 19 after the bombardment intensified in the area. UN humanitarian affairs office (OCHA) spokesperson David Swanson said that the displaced are heading towards Idlib province, the territory held by Turkish-backed rebel forces.

