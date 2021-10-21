Syrian Foreign Ministry Calls For UNSC Action Post Damascus Blast That Killed 14

The Syrian Foreign Ministry, on Wednesday, urged the international community and the United Nations to condemn the explosion that rocked its capital Damascus earlier in the day. In a statement that was published by the SANA news agency, the Faisal Mekdad-led ministry called for “deterrent” action by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) against states funding terrorism. While the ministry stopped short of naming any country, President Bashar al-Assad has repeatedly accused US and Iran of aiding the rebel forces.

"Syria calls on the international community and the UN to condemn this explosion that targeted unarmed civilians, and it calls on the Security Council to take deterrent measures against the states supporting and financing terrorism," the ministry said.

It is pertinent to note that the explosions come at a time when the rebel forces are suffering from repeated advancement by the national military. While the war between Bashar al-Assad and rebel forces has contracted to the country’s northwest, Damascus has reportedly been targeted owing to its political significance.

Damascus attacks

At least 14 were dead, and 22 others were reported wounded in Syria after two IED explosions destroyed a military bus in the capital city of Damascus. A local television station, Sana TV that called the blast a "terrorist" attack, confirmed on Tuesday that two explosives went off in a war-torn country’s Army bus on the Hafez al Assad bridge. A third blast was averted by a Syrian army engineering unit. The explosives were detonated during the rush hour in the capital, and photos emerged on the local TV station’s Telegram account.

A vehicle could be seen blown up with human body parts scattered all over the road under the Jisr al-Rais bridge. The blast, that occurred in the region dominated by rebel and jihadist groups that seek to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad's regime came at the time when fierce army shellfire also claimed at least 10 lives near the northwest, reports confirmed. Syrian civil defence teams arrived at the scene and transferred the injured to the hospital. In the images that they shared on Twitter, the fire crew was seen putting out the flames resulting from the explosion. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

