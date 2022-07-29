Syrian Ship Carrying Plundered Ukrainian Barley Docs In Lebanon

Syrian cargo ship, sanctioned by the United States and carrying what Ukraine tagged as ‘stolen barley’ has docked in Lebanon, the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in the Mideast nation said Thursday. As per the Ukrainian Embassy in Beirut, the cargo ‘Laodicea’, is docked in the port of Tripoli, the country’s second-largest city. According to local media, the vessel was initially headed to a Russian naval port in Syria and was expected to arrive there this week.

According to Associated Press, the Russian ship was carrying 5,000 tons of flour and 5,000 tonnes of barley- all of which Ukraine said were stolen from its ports. Since the start of the war, Kyiv has accused Russian troops of pilfering food grains from its blocked ports and selling them for profits. Notably, the embassy did not elaborate on how the barley was plundered or why was it being transported to Syria.

Laodicea sanctioned by US Treasury

Laodicea has been sanctioned by the US Department of Treasury for its apparent affiliation with the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad since 2015. Meanwhile, its docking in Tripoli was confirmed by Marine Traffic- a website that monitors ships and vessels sailing through seas, which also released the real-time location of the ship. It is pertinent to note that Tripoli is located just 61 kilometres south of Tartus (on the Mediterranean coast) where the ship was headed to. As of now, the reason for its halt is unknown and there is a very less possibility that it would be unloaded in Lebanon.

(Image: marinetraffic)

This comes days after Ukraine and Russia inked a pact with Turkey to allow the shipping of Ukrainian foodgrains. In the aftermath, Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says the successful transport of Ukrainian grain that has been trapped in Black Sea ports would bring a "serious boost of confidence" for Moscow and Kyiv. Cavusoglu's comments come a day after the inauguration of a control centre tasked with coordinating the export of the grain through safe corridors in the Black Sea.

"Our wish is for … grain and wheat to reach the countries that need it urgently," Cavusoglu said in a joint news conference with Georgia's top diplomat. Cavusoglu added that it was now time to focus on a ceasefire. The JCC is staffed by five military and civilian officials each from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the U.N.

(Image: marinetraffic)