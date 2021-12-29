Syria's Air Defence Unit Did Not Engage In Counterattack With IDF Jets, Reveals Russia

Syrian Air Defenses did not engage in a counterattack with Israeli Defence Force (IDF) jets, which attacked the Syrian port of Latakia on Tuesday morning, Deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, said. His remarks came after two Israeli fighters F-16 launched a projectile on facilities in Syria. The incident took place when a Russian Aerospace Forces plane was landing at an airfield near the city in Hmeimim.

"From 4:21 to 4:26, two F-16 tactical fighters of the Israeli Air Force from the Mediterranean Sea, without crossing the border, struck with four guided missiles at facilities in Latakia. As a result of the Israeli strike, minor material damage to the port infrastructure was inflicted," Russian Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev said, as quoted by Sputnik.

A Syrian journalist present at the spot during search and rescue operations also told Sputnik that the attacks burnt down containers with food, wheat and medical supplies. He also confirmed that there were no signs of combat weaponry in the vicinity of the strike zone. The attacks were also reported by Syrian state media SANA TV, which said at around 3:21 am the Israeli "enemy" carried out aerial aggression, causing "significant material damage" and subsequent fires. Meanwhile, when asked about the strike, IDF spokesperson told the Guardian: "We'd don't comment on reports in foreign media."

It is pertinent to mention that since the eruption of Syria's civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out air attacks on its neighbour, mostly targetting the Iran-backed Hezbollah militants. However, it is only the second time airstrikes hit close to Latakia, since it has a Russian military base nearby. After the first attack earlier this month, Israel PM Naftali Bennett addressed the issue, saying that the military was "fighting evil forces" in the Middle East.

Israel vows to stop letting Tehran stream "game-changing" weapons

Hours after Latakia fires were doused, Defence Minister Benny Grants on Tuesday warned Iran that Israel will not allow it to stream "game-changing" weapons to its proxies in the region. "I call on all countries of the region to stop Iran's harm to their sovereignty and the citizens. Israel will not allow Iran to stream game-changing weapons to its proxies and threaten our citizens," Grants said during his visit to the Ramat David Airbase, which is home to F-16 fighter jet squadrons, as reported by The Times of Israel. His statement came after Israel launched airstrikes on an alleged weapon consignment shipped from Iran in Syria. Grantz also called on Syria to refrain from allowing Iran from operating within its borders, adding that Israel would "act as needed" when it comes to thwarting threats from Tehran.

(Image: AP)