Syria's President Assad Issues Decree Forming New Government Under PM Arnous

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, on August 10, issued a decree forming a new government under the country’s Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, stated the Syrian Presidency on Twitter. Assad’s latest move followed the May elections that secured his grip on power in the war-stricken nation. The new cabinet of 29 ministers headed by Arnous was announced less than two weeks after Assaf directed Arnous to form the same. It is only a little changed from its predecessor as the heads of defence, foreign affairs, interior and finance ministries remain unchanged.

However, notably, new names were appointed to lead Syria’s information, social affairs, domestic trade, and consumer protection ministries. The August 10 reshuffle came weeks after the Syrian President took the oath of office for a fourth seven-year term. The constitution requires the reorganisation of the Syrian cabinet of the country that states that a cabinet’s term ends with that of the president. The final 29-minister list was announced on the Syrian Presidency’s official social media channels on Tuesday.

Assad sworn in for 4th term

Earlier, Assad was sworn in as Syrian President in the war-torn nation after bagging over 95.1 per cent of the votes cast in government-held regions. The May 26 elections in the Middle Eastern nation were described by his opponents and other Western nations as ‘illegitimate and ‘sham,’ as per reports. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the presidential palace in Damascus and witnessed over 600 attendees, including members of the parliament, clergyman, political figures and security officials.

In his inaugural speech, the 55-year-old said that the elections “have proven the strength of popular legitimacy that the people have conferred to the state. They have discredited the declarations of Western officials on the legitimacy of the state, the constitution and the homeland.”

Assad took over power back in 2000 after the demise of his father, Hafez, who had seized control in 1970 in a bloodless military coup. His landslide victory in the May elections was reportedly never doubted. As per the officials, the voter turnout was 78.6 per cent of around 18 million registered voters.

Image Credit: AP