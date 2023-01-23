Taiwan Again Detects Chinese Aircraft And Vessels Near Island, Defence Ministry On Alert

The tensions between China and Taiwan experienced an unsettling rise in the early hours of Monday when Taiwan’s defence ministry detected multiple vessels and aircraft of the Chinese military near Taiwanese waters and fly zones. Sharing the update on Twitter, the ministry said that “9 PLA aircraft and 4 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m.(UTC+8) today.”

“R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond these activities,” it added. According to Fox News, this is the third week in a row that China has reportedly sent its vessels and aircraft to Taiwanese waters and airspace which have sometimes gone over the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

9 PLA aircraft and 4 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m.(UTC+8) today. R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond these activities. pic.twitter.com/i5dmwuJTkc — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) January 23, 2023

Chinese aircraft and vessels detected in near Taiwan over the past few days

Taiwan’s defense ministry has repeatedly shared information about the incursions over the past few days. Earlier on Sunday, it said on Twitter that 10 aircraft of the People's Liberation Army and 4 vessels of the People's Liberation Army Navy were recognized near Taiwan. On Friday, 14 PLA aircraft and 3 PLAN vessels were detected.

Before that, Taiwanese officials reported detecting 31 PLA aircraft and four PLAN vessels in the area, with the Ministry of Defense stating that 12 of the aircraft crossed over the median line of the Taiwan Strait. The conflict between Taiwan and China continues to rise, with Beijing threatening foreign officials last week that they are “playing with fire” by interacting with Taiwan.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for China’s Taiwan affairs office, said at a news conference: "Bejing has resolved in the new year to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as smash plots for the independence of the island. The malicious support for Taiwan independence among anti-China elements in a few foreign countries is a deliberate provocation.”