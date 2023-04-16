Taiwan's Air Force Ill-prepared To Deter Chinese Invasion? Leaked US Intel Files Say So

The Taiwanese Air Force is highly vulnerable to operational lapses should Beijing decide to invade the island nation, claim leaked Pentagon documents. Amid Chinese growing aggression in the region, the leaked US intelligence report said that Taiwanese authorities are doubtful about the air force's ability to detect approaching missiles from mainland China, The Washington Post reported.

The report further stated that marginally over half of Taiwanese jets are combat-ready, providing a platform for the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) or the Chinese Air Force to achieve air superiority in a cross-strait battle across the Taiwan Strait. The leaked intelligence also stresses the insufficiency of Taiwan's missile warning drills.

The Defence Ministry of Taiwan, taking a neutral stand, stated that it valued outside perspectives on its forces, but later underlined that its systems were “carefully constructed on the basis of hostile threats,” the Washington Post reported.

China deploys Shandong aircraft carrier near Taiwan

Military manoeuvres and drills by Beijing in the South China Sea (SCS), Taiwan Strait, and around the island nation have escalated tensions between Taiwan and mainland China. The island nation has had an independent government for over 70 years, despite Beijing's claim that the democratically run island is part of its sovereign territory.

The communist state deployed its Shandong aircraft carrier near Taiwan in a retaliatory response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's visit to the United States. In a statement on April 10, 2023, the Ministry of National Defence of China acknowledged its "combat readiness security patrol" around the island nation as part of the Joint Sword Exercise.

It further read that "these operations had comprehensively tested the troops’ capabilities of joint operations involving multiple services and arms under real-combat conditions."

In a tit-for-tat move, the US Navy dispatched an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, the USS Milius of the 7th Fleet, close to the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea (SCS). The US Navy's 7th Fleet claimed that the USS Milius had come within 12 nautical miles of Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands, also known as the Nansha Islands in China.

The US 7th Fleet in a tweet said, "On April 10, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Spratly Islands, consistent with international law."

Over the past few weeks, the internet has been inundated with dozens of leaks from US intelligence. The confidential material was allegedly leaked into a chat room by Jack Teixeira, age 21, of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. He was arrested by the FBI on April 13, 2023.