Taiwan Appoints New Premier & Head Of The National Security In Major Cabinet Reshuffle

Amid the growing tensions between China and Taiwan, the Taiwanese administration appointed a new head of national security and a new premier in the new cabinet reshuffle. According to the Taipei Times, on Thursday, Tsai Ming-yen, the Deputy Foreign Minister replaced Chen Ming-tong as the head of the National Security Bureau. The major cabinet reshuffle is coming against the backdrop of rising military threats from Beijing. The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is also taking these measures after a poor performance in local elections in 2022.

“Director-general Chen Ming-tong has tendered his resignation to the president, expressing his desire to have a good rest,” the presidential spokesman, Xavier Chang said on Thursday. The ousted general was implicated in a high-profile plagiarism scandal involving his former student. “The president hopes [new] director general Tsai can use his expertise in regional security, foreign affairs, and international strategy to help the national security team make accurate interpretation and decision-making for the cross-strait and regional situations,” Chang added.

Not only the national security cabinet, but the office of the Premier of the island nation also witnessed a major change. On Friday, President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen announced that former Vice President Chen Chien-Jen will take over as the new premier and the head of the cabinet. Chien-Jen replaced Su Tseng-Chang as the new premier. “Today I announced that former VP Chen Chien-jen will take over as head of the cabinet from Su Tseng-chang. I am grateful to outgoing Premier Su @eballgogogo for serving #Taiwan with pride & dedication, & to new Premier Chen for accepting this important responsibility,” the Taiwanese President wrote on Twitter.

Know about Tsai Ming-Yen & Chen Chien-Jen

The new head of the National Security cabinet, Tsai Ming-Yen, who served as the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs since October 7, 2022, has a doctorate degree in war studies from the King’s College London. In 2020, Yen was appointed as Taiwan’s representative to the European Union and Belgium and remained in the post until he was named the Deputy Foreign Minister. The Taiwanese diplomat has experience in the National Security Council (NSC). In 2017, Yen assumed the office of the deputy secretary-general of the National Security Council along with the then NSC Secretary-General Yen Teh-fa.

The new Premier and the leader of the cabinet Chen Chien-Jen served as the Vice President of the Island nation between 2016 and 2020. His predecessor, former Premier Su Tseng Chang, was the longest-serving premier since the direct presidential elections in Taiwan began in 1996. The epidemiologist-turned-politician, Chen remained active in Taiwanese mainstream politics even after the end of his stint as the Taiwanese VP. He joined the ruling party in February 2022. With these major shuffles, the Tsai Ing-Wen administration is expected to announce its new cabinet by next week.