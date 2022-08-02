Taiwan: Bakery To Give Away One Free Pastry For Each Hour Nancy Pelosi Stays In Taipei

As speculations about US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan gained traction, a bakery in central Taiwan has made a commitment to provide one egg yolk crisp pastry for each hour Pelosi spends there as a show of support for her visit.

Pelosi is the leader of a Congressional delegation travelling to the Indo-Pacific region. The delegation was in Malaysia earlier on August 2 and in Singapore on August 1. Defying China's provocative warnings, Pelosi laded at Taiwan Taoyuan international airport on Tuesday

"To welcome U.S. House Speaker Pelosi’s Taiwan visit, customers who come to the store to buy a box of six yolk pastries will get one pastry free if Pelosi stays one hour during her visit, get two pastries free if she stays two hours, and so on," according to a banner that hangs above the storefront of the establishment in Huatan Township, Changhua County, Taiwan News reported.

Customers can visit the store on August 3 with their receipts to pick up the free pastries they are entitled to if they purchase one box of yolk pastries on August 2, according to CNA. The bakery's owner, Chiang, told the media that Taiwanese people have been unhappy for a long time because China has been suppressing their country.

The bakery has decided to take action to support Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, Chiang said, adding that exchanges between Taiwan and the US have nothing to do with China, CNA reported. According to Chiang, the bakery will distribute more pastries the longer Pelosi stays in Taiwan.

Pelosi lands in Taiwan

Notably, Pelosi has become the highest-ranking elected American official to visit Taiwan since then-Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997. She is expected to address Legislative Yuan, the Taiwanese Parliament, on Wednesday morning. The red carpet has already been rolled out for her welcome.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said US' betrayal "on the Taiwan issue is bankrupting its national credibility".

"Some American politicians are playing with fire on the issue of Taiwan. This will definitely not have a good outcome ... the exposure of America's bullying face again shows it as the world's biggest saboteur of peace," Wang said in a statement.

(Image: AP)