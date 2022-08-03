Last Updated:

Taiwan Calls China Military Drills 'armed Intimidation', Vows To Protect National Security

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense stated that the move reflected its mentality of 'using force to resolve differences' and would undermine regional peace.

Ananya Varma
China

Image: AP


Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense on Wednesday solemnly condemned China's decision to announce military drills in the aftermath of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's touchdown in the country. In an official statement, the Ministry of National Defense stated that the move reflected its mentality of 'using force to resolve differences' and would undermine regional peace and stability.

"The Ministry of National Defense has closely monitored and strengthened its alerts, and will respond appropriately in time. The national army will definitely stick to its posts and protect national security," it said.

Taiwan stated that the CCP’s announcement of using the sea and airspace around Taiwan’s main island as a 'live-fire area' was an attempt to threaten its important ports and urban areas. "This move will not help China’s international image and hurt people on both sides of the strait. The Ministry of Defense expresses its solemn condemnation," it said. 

It also emphasized that the CCP's 'armed intimidation' actions clearly aimed at deterring the psychology of the Chinese people. "In addition to using joint intelligence surveillance and investigation methods, the national army fully grasps the dynamics of the sea and airspace around the Taiwan Strait. It carefully prepares various combat readiness plans, and has the determination, ability, and confidence to ensure national security," it underlined.

China announces military drills encircling Taiwan 

️China's People Liberation Army announced military drills encircling Taiwan, moments after a US Air Force-operated Boeing C-40C landed in the region with House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi onboard. As per China's People Liberation Army's Eastern Command, the military drill will include long-range artillery firing in the Taiwan Straits as well as missile tests. 

According to Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to ASEAN, Deng Xijun, live-fire exercises will be conducted in 6 areas surrounding Taiwan island in the next few days. PLA Eastern Theater Command will hold joint military operations around Taiwan island with joint maritime and air drills in the north, southwest, southeast of the island, long-range artillery shooting in Taiwan Straits, and conventional missile test firing in sea regions east of the island starting Tuesday night. The PLA will also conduct important military exercises and training activities surrounding the island, from Thursday to Sunday.

Notably, when Pelosi was on her way to Taiwan, the PLA Air Force sent its Su-35 fighter jets to cross the Taiwan Straits. The Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense confirmed that 21 Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone.

