Taiwan Cancels Airline Flights As China Fires Missiles In Response To Pelosi's Visit

In a recent development, Taiwan cancelled airline flights as the Chinese navy fired missiles towards the self-ruled island on Thursday, in its retaliating move against US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit. The cancellation of flights has also added to the risk of disruptions in the flow of Taiwanese-made processor chips needed by the international automotive and telecom industries. Additionally, China has outlawed the import of hundreds of Taiwanese food products, including cookies, fruit, and fish.

According to reports, at least 40 flights to and from Taiwan were cancelled on Thursday. Meanwhile, Chinese media asserted that flight disruptions were "not necessarily" connected to the military exercises. Notably, More than half of the processor chips used in smartphones, cars, tablets, and other devices are manufactured in Taiwan. Chip sales to Chinese manufacturing facilities that assemble the majority of the world's consumer electronics increased by 24.4% to $104.3 billion in 2021. However, the potential impact on shipping due to the cancellation of flights, which has the power to shake up the world economy, was not immediately apparent.

Taiwanese companies prepare for long-lasting trade disruptions

Meanwhile, Alicia Garcia Herrero, the chief economist for Asia-Pacific at French investment bank Natixis, stated that Taiwanese companies are preparing for potential trade disruptions beyond three days of Chinese military drills. According to reports, the three-day drills are expected to culminate on Saturday, August 6. “They are starting to think of solutions, re-routing, delaying orders until they have more clarity. I think people are realizing this is not just a matter of a few days," Herrero added, as per the Associated Press (AP).

China launched military drills in six zones around Taiwan

Earlier on Thursday, China announced that military drills were being conducted in six zones encircling Taiwan by its navy, air force, and other agencies. In addition to its efforts to diplomatically isolate Taiwan, China has long threatened military action in response to the island nation's efforts to strengthen its de facto independence with the backing of key allies like the US. Meanwhile, Taiwan's Defence Ministry stressed that its personnel were on alert and keeping an eye on the situation while attempting to avoid rising tensions. The ministry stated that alerts have been placed on designated air raid shelters and that civil defence drills were undertaken.

