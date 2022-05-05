Taiwan Cancels Deal To Purchase Anti-submarine Helicopters From US Over Cost Concerns

Taiwan announced on May 5 that it has cancelled a deal to purchase powerful modern anti-submarine warfare helicopters from the US, citing the cost as a reason. Taiwan had previously announced plans to purchase 12 MH-60R anti-submarine helicopters from Lockheed Martin Corp's Sikorsky arm, but local media reported that the transaction had been rejected by the US because it did not meet the island's needs.

When asked about recent modifications in Taiwan's purchases of new American weaponry in Parliament, Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng addressed the helicopter case first. M109A6 Medium Self-Propelled Howitzer artillery systems and mobile Stinger anti-aircraft missiles are two more weapons procurement that have been postponed. Stingers from Raytheon Technologies are in high demand in Ukraine, where they have been used against Russian aircraft, but US supplies have run out, and developing more of the anti-aircraft weapons faces substantial challenges.

"The price is too high, beyond the scope of our country's ability," Kuo-cheng told reporters, local media reported.

The Taiwanese Defence Minister stated that they had already signed a deal and paid for Stingers, and that they would force the US to deliver them. Taiwan claims the US has given it alternatives to the M109A6, including Lockheed Martin's High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, truck-based rocket launchers. Minister Kuo-cheng further added that they were currently weighing their options in this regard.

"We don't view arms sales as a trifling matter, and we have back-up plans," he said.

China-Taiwan conflict

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, is undergoing a military modernisation programme to increase its ability to defend itself against any probable Chinese attacks, notably with precision weaponry such as missiles. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has pushed for "asymmetric warfare," which entails building high-tech, highly mobile weapons that are difficult to dismantle and can deliver precise attacks.

Moreover, officials from the United States have been pressuring Taiwan to modernise its military so that it can become a "porcupine" that is difficult to attack by China. On the other hand, China has stepped up military modernization and pressure on Taiwan in an attempt to force the democratically run island to recognise Beijing's leadership.

(With agency inputs, Image: AP)