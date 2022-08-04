Taiwan Claims At Least 22 Chinese Jets Encroached Its Air Defence Zone In Latest Incursion

The Taiwanese Defence Ministry claimed that as many as 22 Chinese fighter jets entered its Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) on August 4, as part of attempts to further intensify military activities around Taipei following the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. This was the second consecutive day when Chinese jets crossed Taiwan Strait median line. Earlier on Wednesday, August 3, as many as 27 Chinese fighter jets entered its Air Defence Zone in retaliation to Pelosi's high-profile one-day visit.

"22 PLA aircraft (J-11*8, SU-30*12 and J-16*2) entered the surrounding area of R.O.C. on August 4, 2022 [sic]," Taiwan's Defence Ministry wrote on Twitter. According to the Ministry's statement, the Chinese fleet included eight J-11 fighter jets, 12 SU-30 aircraft and two J-16 fighter sorties. Meanwhile, Taiwan also dispatched air patrol forces as a countermeasure. Further, the Taiwanese Defence Ministry also issued radio warnings and deployed defence missile systems to monitor China's activities.

China often opposed US support for Taiwan

Notably, an ADIZ is a zone that extends beyond a country's airspace where approaching aircraft are asked to identify themselves by air traffic controllers. China has been sending a significant number of warplanes into Taiwan's defence zone in recent years to express displeasure and to keep Taipei's ageing fighter fleet taxed on a regular basis. Meanwhile, the Chinese side has also often expressed its discontent with the United States, which has repeatedly expressed its support for Taiwan.

China launches military drills around Taiwan

Earlier on August 4, China announced that military drills were being conducted in six zones encircling Taiwan by its navy, air force, and other agencies. In addition to its efforts to diplomatically isolate Taiwan, China has long threatened of military action in response to the island nation's efforts to strengthen its de facto independence with the backing of key allies like the US. Meanwhile, Taiwan's Defence Ministry stressed that its personnel were on alert and keeping an eye on the situation while attempting to avoid rising tensions.

