Taiwan's Defence Ministry, on Thursday, alleged that China launched a number of ballistic missiles into the surrounding waters of the northeastern and southwestern regions of Taipei. It further stated that Dongfeng series ballistic missiles were launched around 13:56 (local time).

"The National Army uses various early warning, surveillance and reconnaissance mechanisms to instantly grasp the launch dynamics, activate relevant defence systems, and strengthen combat readiness," the ministry said in a statement.

Further, Taiwan's Defence Ministry also denounced the "irrational actions" that undermined regional peace. On Thursday, the Chinese government launched one of its largest military drills around the self-ruled democratic island. This comes two days after Pelosi's visit to Taiwan which irked the Chinese administration.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry condemns China's missile launches

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry also condemned China's actions to fire the ballistic missiles, that have threatened the self-ruled island's national security as well as escalated tensions in the region. It also denounced the Chinese government for following "North Korea's path" in deliberately test-firing missiles into international waters. Further, the ministry also called on the Chinese administration to "exercise self-restraint" amid growing tension.

Taiwan vows to safeguard its national security & territorial integrity

According to Taiwan's Defence Ministry, its personnel were on alert and keeping an eye on the situation while attempting to avoid rising tensions. The ministry stated that alerts have been placed on designated air raid shelters and that civil defence drills were undertaken. "The three service branches will combine efforts with all the people to jointly safeguard national security and territorial integrity while adapting to the situation as it develops," the ministry said in a statement.

Drills encircling Taiwan to reportedly culminate on August 6

Earlier on Thursday, China announced that military drills were being conducted in six zones encircling Taiwan by its navy, air force, and other agencies. According to media reports, the purpose of the drill was to showcase China's threat to attack the democratic island nation. "Long-range armed live fire precision missile strikes were carried out on selected targets in the eastern area of the Taiwan Strait,” the Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said in statement, the Associated Press (AP) reported. The three-day drills are expected to culminate on Saturday, August 6.

