Taiwan Claims China 'simulating' Attack On Island As Beijing's Military Drills Continue

In a massive claim, Taiwan has accused China’s military of ‘simulating’ an attack on its main island on Saturday as Beijing continued its retaliatory military drills over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei. The US and China stood in direct confrontation amid deteriorated ties after Pelosi became the first US House Speaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years and upheld the island’s sovereignty and security. In response, Beijing slammed the US for undermining the ‘One China’ policy and announced large-scale military drills encircling Taiwan as part of its “unprecedented” response.

These drills, including all branches of China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA), on Friday, crossed the island for the first time and were started on Thursday after Pelosi left the island in 18 hours. China not only imposed trade restrictions on Taiwan but also said that it would withdraw from a range of talks and cooperation agreements with the United States over Pelosi's visit. Beijing continued its massive military drills for the third day on Saturday.

However, in the latest update on China’s military aggression, Taiwans’ Defence Ministry floated a major claim saying, “Multiple PLA craft were detected around Taiwan Strait, some have crossed the median line. Possible simulated attack against HVA. ROC Armed Forces have utilized alert broadcast, aircraft in CAP, patrolling naval vessels, and land-based missile systems in response to this situation."

Multiple PLA craft were detected around Taiwan Strait, some have crossed the median line. Possible simulated attack against HVA. #ROCArmedForces have utilized alert broadcast, aircraft in CAP, patrolling naval vessels, and land-based missile systems in response to this situation. — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 6, 2022

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday reiterated the island's independence and pledged to handle all the "challenges" as China conducted its large-scale military drills for the second day in retaliation to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei. In a video address posted on Friday, Ing-wen said, "We are calm and not impetuous, we are rational and not provocative, but we will also be firm and not shirk. Taiwan will never be knocked down by challenges.”

Taiwan labels China 'evil neighbour' amid military drills

Earlier, Taiwan labelled China as its “evil neighbour next door” who is showing off its power after the mainland launched large-scale military drills around the island. When asked about China’s military drills launched two days after the arrival of Pelosi in Taipei, Su Tseng-chang, Taiwan's premier also said that Beijing is arbitrarily destroying the world’s most frequently used waterway with its drills which are expected to last for several days.

Noting that China’s actions are prompting international condemnation, Su said, "We didn't expect that the evil neighbour next door would show off its power at our door and arbitrarily jeopardise the busiest waterways in the world with its military exercises." China, during Friday's military drills, fired ballistic missiles and deployed both fighter jets and warships.

Image: AP