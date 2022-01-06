Taiwan Condemns China For Using 'despicable' Means To Exert Pressure On Lithuania

Taiwan has strongly criticised China for pressuring Lithuania to denounce recognition of Taiwan and urged for unity among democratic nations, after the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda's statements on Taiwan's mission in Vilnius sparked tensions between the two countries. Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has welcomed the opening of the nation's representative office in Lithuania which is considered to be a success in Taiwan's ties with the nation, as well as Europe, as per the Taipei Times.

During an interview with a local news station, Gitanas Nausėda said, “I think it was not the opening of the Taiwanese office that was a mistake, but the name, which was not coordinated with me," citing the President’s statement, ANI reported. In November of last year, the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania was established.

China has strained diplomatic ties with Lithuania and increased pressure methods in response to the establishment of a de facto embassy in the nation's capital Vilnius, under the name "Taiwan." Following its plan to establish reciprocal representative offices with Taiwan, Lithuania is experiencing growing pressure from China. According to Focus Taiwan, the new office would take on the role of developing Taiwan-Baltic ties, as well as servicing and safeguarding Taiwanese individuals in the country, with immediate effect.

Taiwan demand for like-minded nations that value democracy

Furthermore, Spokeswoman Joanne Ou stated that the Taiwanese ministry has firmly condemned China for adopting "despicable" methods to apply political and economic strain on Lithuania, according to the Taipei Times. She went on to say that the ministry is certain that democratic nations' unity would win over an authoritarian government's bullying.

According to the Taipei Times, the ministry reaffirmed its demand for like-minded nations that value democracy, free trade, as well as a market economy to support Vilnius so that it does not yield to Beijing's bullying. Despite China's retaliatory restrictions on Lithuania, Taiwan's new representative office in the Baltic nation was opened on November 18, 2021.

In addition to this, on Wednesday, the United States, as well as Germany, have voiced their concerns over China's actions and efforts to bully Lithuania. Beijing is attempting to pressurise European and American companies to quit doing business with Vilnius, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who added that Beijing poses a huge threat to the US's common principles. According to ANI, the US and Germany also agreed on the significance of transatlantic collaboration in the face of China's fighting attitude.

(Image: AP/ Twitter/ @GitanasNauseda)