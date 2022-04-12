Taiwan Conducts Air Drills To Bolster Response To Any Potential Attack By China

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry, on Tuesday, conducted air drills near the capital Taipei and surrounding regions as the threat of a potential Chinese invasion continues to loom large. The practice exercises took place early in the morning and left hundreds of residents complaining about the roar of military jets and sirens. Later, in a press conference, Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Sun Li-fang explained that the raids were conducted from 5 am till 7 am and aimed to prepare the Air Force for Chinese attacks.

The exercises labelled 'Lien Hsiang drills' involved F-16 fighter jets, Indigenous Defence Fighters (IDF), and AH-64E Apache helicopters,’ as per a report by The Sun. All the warplanes were deployed to rehearse the Air Force’s rapid rehearse to a simulated attack by Chinese warplanes. Taiwan's defence ministry said that the exercises were conducted in the wee hours of Tuesday to avoid interfering with civil aviation.

China, which claims sovereignty over Taiwan, has increased its intrusions near the island. On April 5, four Chinese military aircraft flew into Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), Taiwan Times reported. The aircraft was identified as a Shenyang J-11 fighter jet, a Shaanxi Y-8 EW electronic warfare plane, a CAIC WZ-10 attack helicopter, and a Russian-made Mi-17 freight helicopter. The aircraft appeared in Taiwan's ADIZ's southwest sector and were warned to depart. According to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence, air defence missile systems were deployed to monitor the aircraft's activities.

2 PLA J-11 entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on April 11, 2022. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/rwy8RRc6G9 pic.twitter.com/swqAA4O9U0 — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) April 11, 2022

Will Never Tolerate Taiwan's Independence: China

In early March, China once again reiterated that Beijing will never tolerate Taiwan's independence. Claiming the issue to be purely a "domestic matter", the Chinese Defence Ministry said that any foreign interference will not be acceptable, NEXTA reported. It is to be noted that, despite the island's self-government for more than seven decades, Beijing asserts absolute sovereignty over Taiwan. On the other hand, Taipei has strengthened strategic ties with democracies, particularly the United States, to counter Chinese aggression.