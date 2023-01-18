Taiwan Cracks Down On Chinese Noodles Sales, Everything 'confiscated, Sellers Fined'

Taiwanese authorities on Tuesday, January 17 cracked down on the sales of the rice noodle soup imported from mainland China, confiscating the stocks of supply and imposing fines on sellers. The foreign trade bureau of Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, in a statement, noted that Beijing luosifen noodles [that translates literally to snail rice noodles] were seized as there have been more than 791 cases of “smuggling” over the past two years, the South China Morning Post reported.

Taiwan's Ministry is “considering the situation of domestic production and protecting domestic industry players so as not to cause market substitution and getting crowded out, resulting in unfair competition," according to the statement accessed by the China-based newspaper.

Packages depicted messages of Taiwan-China mainland ties

Some of the packaging of the Chinese noodles were controversial as they depicted messages of Taiwan-China mainland ties. The noodles' origin was traced to the Chinese city of Liuzhou in the Guangxi region. The Ministry stressed that the government has long banned the import of several types of noodles and vermicelli from the mainland over concerns about its packaging and smuggling. "You’re Chinese, I’m also Chinese. Rounded once, you are my person," read the punch lines on the noodles' pack. Taiwanese consumers tend to make purchases via e-commerce websites that are operated by Chinese sellers. The crackdown came following a lead by Taiwan's political party, and the authorities urged the sellers to instantly remove the noodles from the shelves, forbidding the sales and slapping penalties.

“It’s a conspicuous violation against the sensitive nerves of [President Tsai Ing-wen’s] administration as well as a perfect backlash for China’s previous bans on several of Taiwan’s seafood and pastries," Chen Yi-fan, assistant professor of diplomacy and international relations at Tamkang University told SCMP.

Bilateral relations between China and the breakaway territory of Taiwan have been thwarted as the latter condemns the mainland's one-China principle that has escalated cross-strait relations in recent years. Beijing's CPC party, in its rhetoric against the island, warns that it "reserves the right" to take the breakaway island "using force and coercion."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has repeatedly warned against any deviation from the One China principle asserting that such a move will cause "tension and turmoil" in the Taiwan Strait. "The root cause of the current tensions in the Taiwan Strait is that the DPP (ruling Democratic Progressive Party) authorities have been clinging to Taiwan independence and colluding with external forces to make provocations," China's Foreign Ministry had said in a statement.