Taiwan Defence Ministry Claims Of Spotting 14 Chinese Warships & 66 Aircraft In The Region

As Beijing carried out military exercises in and around the Taiwan Strait on August 7, Taiwan's defence ministry asserted that it had spotted 14 warships and 66 aircraft from China. In response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei, China has been conducting military drills near Taiwan.

Further, the state-sponsored media agency, Global Times, published a video online with the caption, "Footage of on-the-spot of PLA’s drills around the island of Taiwan. Highlights included 100+ warplanes being deployed, China's new-generation aerial refueler YU-20 was unveiled, and over ten destroyers and frigates conducting a joint blockade exercise."

While China has been urged to stop its military drills immediately, the United States, Australia, and Japan have reaffirmed their commitment to preserving peace and stability on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. The two sides are arguing about whether the Chinese destroyer Nanjing came within 12 kilometres of Taiwan.

Taiwan's military information service denied the incident, saying, "ROCNavy denounces such disinformation." On Twitter, Taiwan's Ministry of Defence wrote, "Stories from PRC media claim that PLAN destroyer Nanjing was found 11.78 km away from Hoping Power Plant in Hualien. #ROCNavy denounces such disinformation. No PLAN vessel has entered our territorial waters since August 4 when the PLA drill started."

China-Taiwan conflict

In addition, in response to the Chinese drills, Taiwan's army will conduct live-fire artillery drills in southern Pingtung County on August 9 and 11, according to Taiwan's official Central News Agency. Furthermore, the drills will include snipers, combat vehicles, armoured vehicles, and attack helicopters, according to AP, citing an anonymous source.

Meanwhile, Chinese diplomats continue to point the finger at the United States, claiming that Washington is to blame for the region's unrest. Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, blamed the US for meddling in Beijing's internal affairs on August 5. Chunying went on to say that the US should have cancelled Nancy Pelosi's recent trip to Taiwan.

"The United States should stop trying to undermine the one-China policy," she said. It is important to note that it refers to a 1970s agreement that states may maintain formal diplomatic ties with either China or Taiwan, but not both.

