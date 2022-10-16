Taiwan Denounces Xi Jinping's Remarks At Congress Event; 'Should Abandon Acts Of Coercion'

Taiwan, on Sunday, condemned the critical remarks made by the Chinese President during the ongoing Congress Party event, wherein he asserted taking control of the island nation. Reacting to President Xi Jinping's statement on the territorial integrity of Taiwan, the Mainland Affairs Council said, "Beijing should abandon its acts of coercion and aggression."

The reaction from Taiwan came hours after President Xi, who is expected to continue his third term, staunchly asserted Beijing's ability to control its regions including Taiwan. While delivering a speech at the most-awaited Congress party event on Sunday, President Xi said China had the "resolve and ability" to maintain its "territorial integrity" — including its claim to Taiwan. His unwavering claim came despite the fact that Taiwan is a self-governing island and its president Tsai Ing-wen has clarified that there is “no room for compromise” over Taipei's sovereignty.

Taiwan calls to resolve the issue peacefully and pragmatically

Meanwhile, Taiwan underscored that the Chinese Communist Party is facing drastic changes in international relations and added its rising social and economic challenges, as well as its policy towards Taiwan, "still does not have a new line of thinking or correct judgement". "Beijing must abandon the imposed political framework and acts of coercion and aggression, and respect Taiwanese people's insistence on sovereignty, democratic and freedom," Taiwan said in a statement on Sunday. According to Taipei, it is possible to address the differences peacefully and pragmatically, if China respects equality during the conversation.

"Only by addressing differences peacefully and pragmatically with rationality, equality and mutual respect can we form the basis for resuming positive cross-strait interactions," it added.

China-Taiwan tensions

It is worth mentioning Taiwan had split from China during the civil war that brought Mao Zedong's Communist Party to power and established the People's Republic of China in 1949. While the Communist Party gained control of the Chinese mainland in 1949, the Kuomintang-ruled government of the erstwhile Republic of China set up its government in Taiwan (officially called the Republic of China). Although the regions have been governed separately for more than seven decades, the Communist Party continues to claim sovereignty over Taiwan. Beijing has, on several occasions, stepped up military exercises around self-ruled Taiwan, which it considers its own territory under the One China policy. In recent times, China repeatedly warned the island nation to use force if it disobeys Bejing's command and relies on the West for its security.

Image: AP