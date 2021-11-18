Taiwan Deploys Advanced F-16V Fighter Jets In Chiayi As China Threat Looms

Amid soaring tensions with China, Taiwan has deployed its most advanced version of the F-16 fighter jet in its air force as it steps up measures in the face of continuing threats. The self-governing island's President Tsai Ing-wen had commissioned 64 upgraded F-16V fighter jets into service at an air force base in Chiayi on Thursday. The fighter jets are part of Taiwan's total 141 F-16 A/B jets. These are the older models from the 1990s that will be completely retrofitted by the end of 2023.

Tsai Ing-wen has remarked that the upgrade projects signifies Taipei's cooperation with the United States defence industry. In addition, Taiwan's defence measures also take shape amid continuous threats from Beijing as the latter has sent warplanes in combat formation into Taiwan's Air Defense identification zone (ADIZ). It has repeated these actions in recent months, thereby stoking up tensions in the region.

"This represents the steadfast promise of the Taiwan-US partnership. I trust that in holding fast to democratic values, there will definitely be more countries with similar values who will stand with us on this front," Tsai said, as quoted by the Associated Press.

F-16V fighter jet

The F-16V is the most technologically advanced version of the multi-role fighter jet. It comes equipped with a highly capable radar that allows it to track more than 20 targets at a time. Other features of the fighter jet include cutting-edge electronic warfare systems, along with advanced weapons, precision GPS navigation and a system to automatically avoid collisions with the ground. The F-16V represents the most advanced version of the fourth generation of fighter aircraft. Even so, it still stands below other latest fifth-generation fighter jets like the United States' F-22 and F-35 fighters, Russia's Su-57 and China's J-20. The island nation was mulling the idea of purchasing fifth-generation aircraft from the United States, but it ended up deciding that upgrading the F-16 is the most effective measure considering the current scenario.

China-Taiwan tussle

China and Taiwan have been engaged in a tussle as Beijing claims full sovereignty over the island nation, a thriving democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China. Beijing continues to claim Taiwan even as the latter has been governed separately for more than seven decades.

On the other hand, Taipei has countered Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies and rivals of China, mainly the United States. Beijing has repeatedly opposed US and Taiwan ties and has constantly threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war. Moreover, the US has supported Taiwan by maintaining close ties and providing it with military assets. On the other hand, Taiwan also enjoys support from the United States. On June 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged complete reunification with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to smash any attempts at formal independence for the island.

(With inputs from AP)