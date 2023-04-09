Taiwan Detects 11 Chinese Warships & 70 Aircraft Around The Island Amid China's War Games

On Sunday, Taiwan detected 11 Chinese warships and 70 aircraft around the Indo-Pacific Island. The Taiwanese Ministry of National Defence took to Twitter to inform about the recent intrusion attempt by the Chinese authorities. The tensions between Taiwan and China have escalated in recent times. The recent activities in the region came after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen visited the United States where he met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The recent activities by the Chinese authorities came after China sent warships and dozen of fighter jets towards Taiwan on Saturday.

“70 PLA aircraft and 11 vessels were detected by 16:00(UTC+8) April 9th. 35 of the detected aircraft had crossed the northern, central, and southern median lines of the Taiwan Strait and entered our southwest ADIZ,” The Taiwanese Ministry of National Defence wrote on Twitter on Sunday. The ministry also shared a video along with the tweet to showcase the prowess of the Taiwanese army. China’s growing assertiveness in the island region has been a matter of concern for many. The Chinese administration has considered Taiwan as part of mainland China since 1949.

70 PLA aircraft and 11 vessels were detected by 16:00(UTC+8) April 9th. 35 of the detected aircraft had crossed northern, central, and southern median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered our southwest ADIZ. pic.twitter.com/PitgcyfjPI — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) April 9, 2023

Tensions escalate after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen's US visit

On Saturday, reports emerged that China has sent several warships and dozens of fighter jets towards Taiwan. The move was considered retaliation for the meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen and US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The attempted intrusion into the self-proclaimed democracy came after the Chinese military announced the start of a three-day “combat readiness patrol”. The patrol was initiated by The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to send out a warning to Taiwanese forces who want to make the island’s de facto independence permanent.

Earlier today, the National Defence Ministry of Taiwan stated that they will defend and safeguard their homeland in a time of need. “#Taiwan is our homeland, and no matter where we go or what we encounter, she is always charming and beautiful. Every story on this land is etched in our memories. We, #ROCArmedForces, are fighting with all our hearts to defend our homeland and to protect our home together,” the Taiwanese Ministry of National Defence tweeted.

#Taiwan is our homeland, and no matter where we go or what we encounter, she is always charming and beautiful. Every story on this land is etched in our memories. We, #ROCArmedForces, are fighting with all our heart to defend our homeland and to protect our home together. pic.twitter.com/oI2eply6N6 — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) April 9, 2023

Earlier this week, the Taiwanese President during her meeting with McCarthy warned that Taiwan’s Democracy is in “jeopardy”. "It is no secret that today the peace we have maintained and the democracy which we have worked hard to build are facing unprecedented challenges," Tsai asserted in a joint press conference with McCarthy as per the report by CNN. "We once again find ourselves in a world where democracy is under threat and the urgency of keeping the beacon of freedom shining cannot be understated," she added.