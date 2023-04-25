Taiwan Detects 13 Chinese Military Aircraft, 3 Naval Ships Near The Island: MoD

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense [MND] has reported that 13 Chinese military aircraft and three naval ships were tracked around Taiwan between 6 am on Sunday and 6 am on Monday. One of the aircraft, identified as a Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter, entered the southeast section of Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone [ADIZ].

In response, the MND scrambled combat patrol aircraft, dispatched naval ships, and deployed land-based air defense missile systems. Tensions between Taiwan and China have been on the rise, with increased military activities in the region prompting heightened vigilance and response from Taiwan's defense forces.

In recent months, China has escalated its use of gray zone tactics by frequently sending military aircraft and naval ships into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone [ADIZ]. In March alone, Beijing dispatched 325 military aircraft and 101 naval ships near Taiwan, as per a report from Taiwan News. This increase in gray zone activities by China has raised concerns and heightened tensions in the region.

What is the gray zone strategy?

Gray zone strategy, also known as hybrid warfare or ambiguous warfare, refers to a set of tactics and actions employed by states or non-state actors to achieve their strategic objectives without engaging in direct and overt use of force. It involves activities that fall between traditional war and peace, blurring the lines between war and peace, and exploiting the gray area of conflict.

Gray zone strategy typically involves a combination of military, economic, diplomatic, informational, and cyber activities to gain an advantage over an opponent while avoiding open conflict. These activities are often carried out in a covert or deniable manner, making it difficult to attribute them to a specific actor or state.

The said strategy may include actions such as cyber-attacks, economic coercion, propaganda, disinformation campaigns, irregular warfare, unconventional military operations, proxy wars, territorial disputes, and other forms of asymmetric warfare. The objective is to achieve strategic goals, such as expanding territory, influencing foreign governments, undermining the opponent's stability, eroding their influence, or gaining an advantage in economic or trade negotiations, without resorting to full-scale war.

One of the key aspects of the gray zone strategy is its ambiguity and deniability. It allows states or non-state actors to pursue their objectives without crossing the threshold of open conflict, thereby avoiding direct confrontation and the risk of escalation to full-scale war. This makes it a challenging and complex form of warfare that requires a multifaceted response from the targeted state or international community.