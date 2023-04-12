Taiwan Detects 35 Chinese Military Planes, Eight Naval Vessels: Defence Ministry

The Taiwanese Defence Ministry released a statement disclosing that 35 PLA aircrafts and eight PLAN vessels were detected near Taiwan on 6AM. “35 PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m.(UTC+8) today. R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond these activities,” read a statement from Taiwan’s Defence Ministry.

“15 of the detected aircraft (SU-30*5, J-10*4, J-16*4, BZK-005 UAV RECCE and KJ-200 AEW&C) had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ, flight paths as illustrated,” added the statement. This development is noteworthy because some reports yesterday were indicating that the Chinese military drills had come to an end.

Why is China conducting drills?

China is conducting drills because it is unhappy with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing Wen's meeting with Kevin McCarthy, who is the US House Speaker. Last year, China conducted similar drills to intimidate Taiwan after the then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, which was the first vist to Taiwan by a US House Speaker since the late 1990s.

Roots of tension between China and Taiwan

The issue revolves around the status and sovereignty of Taiwan, a self-governing democratic island located in East Asia, and the People's Republic of China (PRC), which claims Taiwan as its integral part.

The historical origins of tension can be traced back to the Chinese Civil War in the mid-20th century. In 1949, the Chinese Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, established the PRC on mainland China, while the nationalist Kuomintang (KMT) party, led by Chiang Kai-shek, retreated to Taiwan and continued to govern the island. Since then, both the PRC and Taiwan have maintained separate political, economic, and social systems, leading to the divergence of their political identities and governance structures.

China considers Taiwan as an inseparable part of its territory and views any move towards formal independence by Taiwan as a direct challenge to its sovereignty and territorial integrity. China has repeatedly asserted its claims over Taiwan and has taken a strong stance against any recognition of Taiwan as a separate country by other nations. China has also sought to isolate Taiwan diplomatically by pressuring countries and international organizations to not engage with Taiwan diplomatically or recognise its sovereignty.

On the other hand, Taiwan views itself as a sovereign state with its own government, military, and political system. It has sought to maintain its de facto independence and has resisted China's efforts to assert control over the island. Taiwan has also sought to gain international recognition and support for its sovereignty and participation in international organisations, which China opposes.

The tension between China and Taiwan is further fueled by broader geopolitical considerations. Taiwan enjoys support from countries such as the United States, which sees it as a key ally in the region and has expressed commitment to Taiwan's security. This has heightened tensions as China considers any foreign involvement in Taiwan as interference in its internal affairs and a threat to its sovereignty.