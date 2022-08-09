Taiwan Detects 39 Chinese Aircraft & 14 Warships In Its Territory Amid Escalating Tensions

The tension between Taiwan and China continued on Monday as Beijing sent at least 39 aircraft and 13 warships to conduct exercises near the border regions of Taipei. According to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry, 13 PLAN (People's Liberation Army Navy) vessels and 39 PLA (People's Liberation Army) aircraft were detected on Monday until 8 PM. The Ministry confirmed they detected eight Sukhoi Su-30 fighter planes and six Shenyang J-11 fighter jets. Further, it categorised the warplanes include four Shenyang J-16s, two Xian JH-7 fighter bombers, and one KA-28 anti-submarine warfare helicopter.

The Taiwanese Defence Ministry said it has monitored the situation and responded to activities with aircraft. "13 PLAN vessels and 39 PLA aircraft around our surrounding region were detected today (August 8, 2022) until 1700(GMT+8). #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded to these activities with aircraft in CAP, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems," Taiwan’s Defense Ministry tweeted. The Ministry added that 21 of the detected Chinese aircraft had flown on the east part of the median line of the Taiwan Strait and our SW ADIZ (Air Defense Information Zone).

Notably, the same trend was witnessed on Sunday when Taiwan MoD detected at least 66 aircraft and 14 warships near its border. Earlier on Monday, the People’s Liberation Army also confirmed they have been using anti-submarine drills, warplanes and ships, apparently targeting US support for Taiwan in the event of a potential Chinese invasion. Subsequently, on Tuesday, Taipei also fired live artillery simulating defence against Beijing's aggression. Evidently, this is the first time when Taiwan has activated its defence mechanism intending to counter Chinese aeroplanes and warships.

Though it was not announced formally by the Taiwanese military, Central News Agency reported that Taipei will conduct live-fire artillery drills in southern Pingtung county on Tuesday and Thursday. Citing the anonymous source, the news agency reported that the Taiwanese military will conduct a similar military exercise with snipers, combat vehicles, armoured vehicles as well as attack helicopters.

What led to the uproar?

It is crucial to note here that the Chinese government had warned Taiwan of a dramatic situation for allowing US Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taipei. It sent 27 aircraft to Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) hours after Pelosi's plane left Taipei. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying dubbed Pelosi's visit "unhealthy" for "democracy" and added her visit only provoked and violated China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. However, Pelosi issued a statement describing her tour as a "strong statement that America stands with Taiwan." She said that her visit is part of broader travels in the Indo-Pacific, focused on security, prosperity and governance - on which Taiwan is a global leader.

Image: AP