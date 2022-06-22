Taiwan Dispatches Interceptors As 29 Chinese Fighters, Bombers Were Spotted Off The Island

Amid the rising tension with China, the defence ministry of Taiwan stated on Tuesday that the Taiwanese interceptors flew across the sky as 29 Chinese fighters, bombers, as well as support aircraft were spotted off the southwest coast of the island. According to an RT report, in the third-largest incursion into Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) this year, six bombers and their fighter escorts rushed into the Pacific Ocean via the strait between Taiwan and the Philippines and returned again.

According to the Taiwanese defence military, the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) has dispatched 17 fighters and six support aircraft along with the six H-6 bombers. While the bombers and two support aircraft traveled the Bashi Channel route into the Pacific before turning around and returning the way they had come, some of the other aircraft headed northeast of the Pratas atoll in the South China Sea, RT reported.

29 PLA aircrafts (Y-9 EW*1, Y-8 ELINT*1, H-6*6, Y-20 Aerial Refueling*1, KJ-500 AEW&C*2, Y-8 ASW*1, J-16*8, SU-30*4, and J-11*5) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on June 21, 2022. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/RfUBzENnI5 pic.twitter.com/2WDnOva1zO — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) June 21, 2022

Taiwan had deployed interceptors to thwart the PLAAF squadron and employed missile systems to track them, citing a statement from the defence ministry, RT reported. As per Taipei, this is considered to be the third-largest group of Chinese aircraft to enter the Taiwanese ADIZ this year. On May 30, another 30 jets passed by, and a total of 39 aircraft conducted a flyby on January 23.

Apart from this, earlier in the month of April, four Chinese military aircraft had entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone. According to a Taiwan News report, the aforementioned aircraft included a Shenyang J-11 fighter jet, a Shaanxi Y-8 EW electronic warfare plane, a CAIC WZ-10 assault helicopter, and a Russian-made Mi-17 freight helicopter.

Beijing has been accused by Taipei of engaging in "grey zone warfare"

It is pertinent to mention that since the island's ADIZ stretches well beyond Taiwan's airspace and into mainland China, even routine flights by the PLAAF within Chinese airspace are arguably events, RT reported. Beijing has been accused by Taipei of engaging in "grey zone warfare" on the island, sending military equipment to test Taiwan's defences and frequently forcing the island's military into a state of high alert.

Meanwhile, in an effort to prevent "collusion activities" between "Taiwan independence forces" and the United States administration, which has promised to provide the island with additional weapons, China has explained the recent rise in marine and aerial military action.

On Sunday night, June 19, China tested its anti-ballistic missile capability. As per the state-run newspaper Global Times, this is China's sixth reported test of a land-based anti-ballistic missile. It was a part of continuous military measures to strengthen the nation's defensive capabilities, citing the country's defence ministry, CNN reported.

The ministry issued a brief statement confirming that a land-based mid-course missile was launched inside Chinese territory. It added that the test was defensive in nature and not directed against any specific nation.

(Image: AP)