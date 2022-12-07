Taiwan Fears China May Scapegoat The Island To Divert Attention From COVID-19 Protests

Taiwan’s foreign minister Joseph Wu has expressed fear, saying that China might try to create an external crisis to divert attention from internal strife at home. He said that he supports the protests in China but he is worried that Taiwan might be scapegoated by Beijing to solve the problem of protests and anger at home. Speaking in an interview with the Guardian, he said that the livelihood of people has been put at risk, their daily life has been inconvenienced, as a result of China's COVID policies. Wu said that it is right for people to protest against these policies and demand basic rights.

Wu pointed out that Beijing has adopted a moderate approach to respond to the protests. Wu reasoned that this might lead to more protests in the future as people in China might feel that protesting is a legitimate way to make the government change its policies. In the event of repeated protests, China might escalate tensions with Taipei, the Taiwanese foreign minister fears.

Taiwan and China

“We are always concerned that the Chinese government might try to create an external crisis to divert domestic attention,” he said. “We are concerned that the Chinese government will aim at Taiwan, will accuse Taiwan of being the cause for the unrest in China," he added. Social psychologists have depicted that the best way to unite a group of fighting tribes is the threat of an external enemy. The threat in this case is not Taiwan but the US, Taipei is merely a proxy of the American empire, according to the perception of CCP members.

Tensions between China and Taiwan recently escalated when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to visit the island. She was the first US Speaker to do so since the year 1997, when Newt Gingrich visited the island. Taiwan is a threat for China not just because it is located in the first chain of islands but also because CCP has for long claimed that Chinese society is unsuitable for democracy. The island of Taiwan is a living example that a Chinese society can indeed be democratic.